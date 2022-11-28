Read full article on original website
Shanghai scraps some Covid testing rules in latest policy relaxation
China’s financial hub of Shanghai is to scrap some testing requirements from Monday, in the country’s latest relaxation of its zero-Covid policy after nationwide protests. Several cities have rolled back some restrictions after public resentment at the harsh and prolonged lockdown reached a boiling point last weekend, when spontaneous protests broke out. Such unrest had not been seen for decades.
China reports 2 new Covid deaths as some restrictions eased
China is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing.
France 24
China's Xi calls for Ukraine talks in meeting with European Union's Michel
Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the best interest of Europe...
France 24
The cost of zero Covid: Protests highlight economic toll of China's restrictions
As widespread protests break out across China, we take a closer look at the impact of the zero-Covid policy on workers, businesses and the economy, by speaking to Professor Chang-Tai Hsieh of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "There is no question that this has been an unmitigated economic disaster. The growth is down to levels that we haven't seen in decades," he told us.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
1,700 dead seals found on Russia’s Caspian coast
MOSCOW (AP) — About 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. The authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ deaths, but they likely died of natural reasons. Regional...
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
France 24
Iran to review mandatory headscarf law following Mahsa Amini protests
Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code. Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of...
France 24
El Salvador sends 10,000 troops to capital suburb in gang crackdown
The government of El Salvador sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation’s capital Saturday to search for gang members. The operation was one of the largest mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele’s nine-month-old crackdown on street gangs that long extorted money from businesses and ruled many neighborhoods of the capital, San Salvador.
France 24
Bolivia sets date for census after violent protests
"We passed this Census Law so people's blood will not be spilled. The census will take place on March 23, 2024," the president said in a televised message. For almost five weeks, the economic hub of Santa Cruz was rocked by unrest over fears a new census to update spending allocation and the number of seats the region would be entitled to in parliament, would not take place before 2025 elections.
France 24
False promises and shady agents: How universities in Northern Cyprus are swindling African students
Dreaming of a European diploma, and of eventually working in the European Union, many students – most of them African – spend thousands of dollars a year to study in universities in Northern Cyprus. Many of these students were reeled in by recruiters who get a hefty sum from these institutions. However, once the students actually get to Northern Cyprus, their dreams crumble. Some are barred from even entering the country. And things aren’t much better for those who do make it in, many of whom are surprised to learn that the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north is not actually considered part of the EU. Our Observers told us about the dubious methods employed by a system that values profit above all else.
France 24
Venezuela's indigenous Warao community hit hard by AIDS
The Warao people are Venezuela's second-largest indigenous group and live in the low-lying grasslands of the Orinoco Delta, in the east of the country. They have been hit particularly hard by an outbreak of HIV/AIDS. The severity of the situation came to light 15 years ago, when a group of doctors travelled to San Francisco de Guayos, one of the villages in the region. One 2013 study found a community where as many as 35 percent of men were infected with HIV. Many Warao villagers develop full-blown end-stage AIDS, since HIV positive people there struggle to access food and medicine due to shortages and stigma. Our correspondents report.
France 24
South Africa's ANC delay decision on Ramaphosa's future after misconduct inquiry
Leaders of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) met on Friday after an inquiry found evidence President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed misconduct, but they delayed a decision over whether he should stay in his post. Rampahosa's future has been in doubt since publication on Wednesday of a report...
France 24
Occupied Ukraine: Inside the horror of Russia's parallel reality
To justify the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the false pretexts of "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of the country. Russian state propaganda is built around the myth of a Ukraine in the hands of "Nazis", one where the Russians come to "liberate" the "Russian speakers". This propaganda is disseminated not only in Russia, but also in the occupied Ukrainian territories, where the population is plunged into a parallel reality. FRANCE 24's reporter Elena Volochine went to meet locals and exposed the terrifying real-life consequences of Russian propaganda on the ongoing war in Ukraine.
OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy, sources say
LONDON/DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil.
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
France 24
Turkey’s operation against Kurds in Syria risks reviving IS group
Turkey is threatening to send group troops into northeastern Syria in retaliation for a deadly Istanbul bombing on November 13 that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attributes to the Syrian Kurdish YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Unit). The group has strongly denied responsibility for the attack. However, Erdogan now plans to escalate the assault in the region, building on the air operation launched on November 20, in a move that experts say risks destabilising the region, and reviving the Islamic State (IS) group.
