teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Carscoops
Honda To Build New CR-V-Based Hydrogen Vehicle In America In 2024
Honda announced today that it will build a new fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the new CR-V at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. The plug-in hydrogen vehicle will go into production starting in 2024. The vehicle will be based on the CR-V at least in part...
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
conceptcarz.com
Honda To Begin U.S. Production of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles in 2024
• New FCEV will be based on the all-new Honda CR-V, adding zero emissions and EV driving performance to America's best-selling CUV of the past quarter century. •Production will occur at Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio, known for building small volume, specialty vehicles like the Acura NSX supercar. •First...
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone
The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
gcaptain.com
Damen and Caterpillar to Jointly Develop Methanol-Powered Harbor Tugs
Dutch shipbuilder Damen and Caterpillar Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a new series of methanol-powered tugs. The MoU follows Damen’s recent delivery of its first all-electric RSD-E Tug 2513, named Sparky, to Ports of Auckland in New Zealand. The methanol-ready CAT 3500E series...
Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Press supplier is assembling another giant contraption
Tesla’s supplier for its Giga Press, IDRA Group, has hinted that it is currently busy building yet another giant machine. Photos of the new contraption were recently shared on social media, to much excitement from the electric vehicle community. IDRA posted a photo of its new machine, which was...
dcnewsnow.com
Hyundai, battery supplier SK ally to meet US EV sourcing rules
Hyundai and battery supplier SK On are partnering to meet the new battery sourcing requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA continues the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, but to qualify for the full amount, it stipulates that EVs and their battery packs must be assembled in North America, and certain minerals used in batteries must be sourced either domestically or from countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.
insideevs.com
Northvolt May Delay German Battery Plant, Is Looking At US
Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt's planned factory in Germany may be delayed as surging energy costs threaten the viability of battery cell plants across Europe. According to Bloomberg, Sweden-based Northvolt will decide next year whether to build the Heide facility in northern Germany in time for production to start in late 2025 or expand first in North America, where the US is attracting cell manufacturers with billions of dollars in incentives.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen May Partner With Foxconn To Bring Scout EVs To US
As you may have heard, Volkswagen has decided to revive the Scout brand, with the goal of bringing an off-road-ready electric SUV to market by 2026. We've provided multiple reports about Volkswagen's Scout plans as they continue to develop. The most recent reports point to Foxconn as a potential partner to help bring the Scout brand to fruition in the US.
PV Tech
European PV manufacturing ‘house is on fire’, ESMC calls for IRA-style measures to support production
Europe needs to galvanise a competitive PV manufacturing ecosystem in the same vein as the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC). The ESMC, a representative body for the European PV manufacturing industry, outlined its desires for a more expansive programme of support and...
mhwmag.com
BSLBATT receives $1.65M replacement order for Yale, Toyota Jungheinrich, Nichiyu and Still forklift batteries
BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution, and 3PL industries in a new distribution center in South East Asia.
