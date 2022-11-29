ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boots On The Sand: Hurricane Ian Benefit Concert

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – As Southwest Florida continues to put itself back into shape following Hurricane Ian, some rockers are now looking to lend a hand.

Jim Breuer, Ira Dean, and Jennifer Parisi stopped by More in the Morning to discuss the benefit concert.

The night will be headlined by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd and will feature performances by Ira Dean, Gavin DeGraw, Brian Kelley, Tracy Lawrence, Ted Nugent, RaeLynn, and John Rich.

Proceeds from the concert will be directed to the Florida Disaster Fund through Volunteer Florida, and Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory and Charlotte Community Foundation.

Boots on the Sand, Inc., is dedicated to the recovery of Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

