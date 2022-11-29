ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Missouri's Best Christmas Light Display

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Missouri is at An Old Time Christmas in Branson.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"Branson, Missouri's Silver Dollar City is regularly hailed as one of the best Christmas destinations in the country, a title well-deserved considering the park features more than 6.5 million lights. Plan your visit to Silver Dollar City's An Old Time Christmas, where every nook and cranny is illuminated. For a real treat, don't miss Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, where Rudolph and his friends, including Bumble (the formerly abominable snow monster), make an appearance."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .

