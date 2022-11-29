Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?

With the conclusion of the regular season it is time to track where experts project Texas to go bowling.

In Steve Sarkisian's first season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns they went an uninspiring 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game, resulting in some people wondering if Sarkisian could be the guy for Texas.

Now, though, one year later they finished the regular season at 8-4 and just missed out on their first Big 12 championship appearance since 2018.

With the regular season over the question now becomes where the Longhorns will go bowling . While that will not likely be known in an official capacity until Selection Sunday on Dec. 4, there are still plenty of projections to be had across a variety of different media outlets.

For the Longhorns, as it currently stands they are most likely headed to the Alamo Bowl or the Cheez-It Bowl.

That being said, projections will evolve throughout the week and once conference championship games have been played they will be locked in fully.

Until then check back here regularly for updates on where writers believe Texas will spend its bowl season throughout the week.

NOV. 30, MORNING UPDATE

USA Today released its projections on Monday morning and project that the Longhorns will head to the Cheez-It Bowl instead.

Projection: Dec. 29. -- Cheez-It Bowl (Texas vs. Florida State)

NOV. 29, EVENING UPDATE

The News Courier released its projections on Tuesday afternoon and offered a bit of variety for the Longhorns opponent in the Alamo Bowl.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Oregon)

NOV. 29, MORNING UPDATE

247Sports released its projections on Tuesday morning and they, like a majority of outlets, have the Longhorns heading down to San Antonio.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Utah)

NOV. 28, EVENING UPDATE

Action Network released its projections on Monday afternoon as well and to no surprise, is sticking with the trend of Texas vs. Utah in the Alamo Bowl.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Utah)

NOV. 28, AFTERNOON UPDATE

Sports Illustrated released its projections on Monday afternoon and they also have the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl against the same opponent.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Utah)

NOV. 28, MORNING UPDATE

CBS Sports released its updated bowl projections on Sunday, and it has the Longhorns to San Antonio against a familiar opponent in the Alamo Bowl.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Utah)

Athlon Sports also released its bowl projections on Sunday, giving the Longhorns the same matchup.

Projection: Dec. 29 -- Alamo Bowl (Texas vs. Utah)

