Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
'I didn't get hit in the balls': US star Christian Pulisic says he is taking injury 'day-by-day' ahead of Netherlands clash
US Men's National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic shone some light on his mystery injury on Thursday and allayed fears surrounding his fitness heading into Saturday's huge round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.
Idaho8.com
Griezmann helping France teammates shine at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country’s all-time list of scorers with 42 goals. But in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. France will next face Poland on Sunday in the round of 16. Griezmann says “I’m not wracking my brain figuring out how to score” and that “the team needs me more at the heart of the game.” He last scored for Les Bleus last November.
Idaho8.com
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Idaho8.com
AP photo catches key moment before Japan’s World Cup goal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it. Josek’s image was taken Thursday night from a narrow catwalk, high above the field at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines
ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup.
Idaho8.com
US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup
AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — About 8,000 American troops watch over the airspace of the Middle East from a major air base run by Qatar as World Cup fans throng stadiums in the energy-rich nation. Al-Udeid Air Base was built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatari capital Doha. The base once was considered so sensitive that American military officers identified it as only being somewhere “in southwest Asia.” The sprawling hub is now Qatar’s strategic gem. It showcases the Gulf Arab emirate’s tight security partnership with the United States,. Washington considers Doha a major non-NATO ally.
Idaho8.com
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The fact that Croatia conceded only one goal in its three group games at the World Cup is largely down to the performance of Joško Gvardiol. The 20-year-old Gvardiol is fast becoming the most sought-after center back in Europe because of his timely tackles and physical presence. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić says Gvardiol is already “the best defender in the world.” Up next for Gvardiol and Croatia is a match in the round of 16 on Monday against a Japan squad that is coming off an inspiring victory over Spain and managed to advance ahead of four-time champion Germany.
Idaho8.com
Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16. Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time to lift South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Hwang says “I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans.”
Idaho8.com
Brazilian football legend Pelé being treated for a respiratory infection, but in stable condition at hospital
Brazilian football legend Pelé is being treated for a “respiratory infection,” according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Friday. The 82-year-old is in “stable condition” and responding well to the treatment with antibiotics, but will remain in hospital to continue treatment in the coming days, the statement added.
Comments / 0