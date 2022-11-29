DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is relishing his new role helping others at the World Cup rather than worrying about scoring for France. Griezmann is third on his country’s all-time list of scorers with 42 goals. But in Qatar he is playing in a right midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation and has yet to score. France will next face Poland on Sunday in the round of 16. Griezmann says “I’m not wracking my brain figuring out how to score” and that “the team needs me more at the heart of the game.” He last scored for Les Bleus last November.

10 HOURS AGO