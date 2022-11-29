Read full article on original website
Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park invites Big Island to Holidays in Kahuku
Come celebrate this weekend with Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as it marks its 25th anniversary of supporting the park and rings in the holidays at the same time. Holidays in Kahuku will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3. The free community event will be...
Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii, bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 1–7
View Christmas trees decorated in various themes by City and County of Honolulu departments. Shaka Santa, Tūtū Mele and the snowman family will also be there spreading holiday cheer. On Dec. 3, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, as well as the lights strung up around Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center grounds. McKenna Maduli will host. Find more details on opening night and special events throughout the season in our guide here.
Award winning halau, bands, KHON talent to be at Laulima Day
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Want to watch great performances by award winning halau, Hoku award winning entertainers and meet your favorite KHON2 personalities, head to Laulima Day on Saturday to do just that. There are six locations across the state where you can not only enjoy the festivities but teach your keiki about kindness and compassion […]
2022 Honolulu City Lights opening night festivities
If you're looking for something wintery to do this weekend, you can check out the 2022 Honolulu City Lights.
Pearl City senior care facility forced to close still open; family members seeking refund
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is demanding their money back after finding out their mother's elderly care facility is still in operation even after it received a health department violation notice. In September 2022, the Department of Health ordered the immediate shut down of operations at Helen...
The Garden of Easy
It’s been about 15 years since Nelson Puailihau—aka Easy, aka Honeyboy—gave up his rough and rowdy ways. Three years ago, he began to tend a parcel of land near Kilohana school. From the thicket of bananas, papayas, and taro to the expansive, impeccable lawn, the “Garden of Easy” is the expression of his deep desire to bring life and beauty to the ‘aina.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
Don’t throw away that survey
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is asking Honolulu residents to follow through on filling out the 2022 National Community Survey of Honolulu Residents.
November 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: O‘ahu Restaurants’ Dine-in & Takeout Menus for Thanksgiving 2022: Part 1. We started publishing compilations of holiday takeout menus from O‘ahu restaurants in 2020, when the pandemic shuttered their dining rooms. Promoting restaurant menus was never on our agenda, but in these circumstances, when struggling restaurants—especially small eateries—had few ways of reaching people and a hungry public was searching for holiday options, we stepped into that gap and used our reach to shine the light on as many eateries as we could. Demand was ravenous: We added new menus daily as restaurants began reaching out to us; then, when posts got too big and unwieldy to download on mobile devices, we added Part 2s and even Part 3s. Now these roundups include both dine-in and takeout options, and like November’s Thanksgiving post, readers keep devouring them.
Sister City agreement between Honolulu and Japan city
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the mayor of Sakai City in Japan recently signed a sister city agreement.
Oahu residents could be ice skating before Christmas
After more than two years, Ice Palace is preparing to reopen and they plan for that to be before Christmas.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics
Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
Laulima: Family of 6 in one room, son with severe health issues
Today’s Laulima family is a big family living in a small space while caring for their son with severe health issue
Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
Experts bring details on Mauna Loa during day 5 of eruption
Lava flow continues to slowly move toward Saddle Road, officials bring a collective update as we enter fifth day of Mauna Loa eruption.
Pele and Poliʻahu, the battle between fire and snow
Hawaiian stories share that Tūtū Pele resides in Kīlauea whose most recent eruption commenced in 2018.
‘Show Aloha Land’ is back and better than ever
The 3rd annual holiday light show event at the Aloha Stadium is back and bigger and better than ever. Show Aloha Land starts tomorrow December 1st and runs thru the 31st with only 6 days off from December 5th-7th and 12th-14th. Besides the drive-thru, you can also walk-thru the all-inclusive event. There is food and activities including bouncy houses, trains, human snow globes, Santa’s photos, an infinity bar and real snow and bubbles for the whole family to enjoy.
