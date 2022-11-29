ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana

WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii, bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
WAIANAE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 1–7

View Christmas trees decorated in various themes by City and County of Honolulu departments. Shaka Santa, Tūtū Mele and the snowman family will also be there spreading holiday cheer. On Dec. 3, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will light the city’s 50-foot holiday tree, as well as the lights strung up around Honolulu Hale and the Civic Center grounds. McKenna Maduli will host. Find more details on opening night and special events throughout the season in our guide here.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Award winning halau, bands, KHON talent to be at Laulima Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Want to watch great performances by award winning halau, Hoku award winning entertainers and meet your favorite KHON2 personalities, head to Laulima Day on Saturday to do just that. There are six locations across the state where you can not only enjoy the festivities but teach your keiki about kindness and compassion […]
HONOLULU, HI
themolokaidispatch.com

The Garden of Easy

It’s been about 15 years since Nelson Puailihau—aka Easy, aka Honeyboy—gave up his rough and rowdy ways. Three years ago, he began to tend a parcel of land near Kilohana school. From the thicket of bananas, papayas, and taro to the expansive, impeccable lawn, the “Garden of Easy” is the expression of his deep desire to bring life and beauty to the ‘aina.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

November 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene

No. 3: O‘ahu Restaurants’ Dine-in & Takeout Menus for Thanksgiving 2022: Part 1. We started publishing compilations of holiday takeout menus from O‘ahu restaurants in 2020, when the pandemic shuttered their dining rooms. Promoting restaurant menus was never on our agenda, but in these circumstances, when struggling restaurants—especially small eateries—had few ways of reaching people and a hungry public was searching for holiday options, we stepped into that gap and used our reach to shine the light on as many eateries as we could. Demand was ravenous: We added new menus daily as restaurants began reaching out to us; then, when posts got too big and unwieldy to download on mobile devices, we added Part 2s and even Part 3s. Now these roundups include both dine-in and takeout options, and like November’s Thanksgiving post, readers keep devouring them.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics

Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission. Aging Well: Chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission says love for politics keeps him going. A Honolulu man keeps himself Aging Well through a lifelong interest in politics. Seventy-eight-year-old Scotty Anderson is the chair of Hawaii's Elections Commission.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of murdering Waikiki teen in 1972 extradited to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a 1972 Waikiki murder has been extradited to Honolulu. Tudor Chirila Jr. was taken into custody by the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The 77-year-old former Nevada deputy attorney general was brought to Hawaii from Reno. Chirila is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Nancy...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Show Aloha Land’ is back and better than ever

The 3rd annual holiday light show event at the Aloha Stadium is back and bigger and better than ever. Show Aloha Land starts tomorrow December 1st and runs thru the 31st with only 6 days off from December 5th-7th and 12th-14th. Besides the drive-thru, you can also walk-thru the all-inclusive event. There is food and activities including bouncy houses, trains, human snow globes, Santa’s photos, an infinity bar and real snow and bubbles for the whole family to enjoy.
WAIPAHU, HI

