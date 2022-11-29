ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Steps Out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards After Harry Styles Split: See Photos

No post-split blues here! Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she stepped out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards amid her breakup from Harry Styles. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, attended the annual gala honoring the Academy’s Board of Directors on Saturday, November 19. Wilde donned a black-and-white lace gown with matching sheer gloves for the Los Angeles-held […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere

Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Aubrey Plaza Dazzles in Crystal-embellished Crop Top and Skirt at Gotham Awards 2022

Aubrey Plaza arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing a sparkling two-piece ensemble. For the ceremony, where the actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance for her role in “Emily the Criminal,” she wore a long-sleeve midriff-baring round neckline crop top paired with a matching skirt with a daring thigh-high slit by Aya Muse. The skirt and top featured intricate crystal embellishments.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Plaza coordinated the top and skirt with gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims

Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
TODAY.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make 1st red carpet appearance since Oscars alongside their kids

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are back in the public eye. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith's new movie, "Emancipation," with their two kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 22. Will Smith's first son, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Maid In Manhattan’s Ralph Fiennes Talks How He Got Roped Into Being JLo’s Decoy When She Was With Ben Affleck Back In The Day

While Ralph Fiennes may have been Jennifer Lopez’s love interest in one of JLo’s best rom-coms Maid in Manhattan, in real life the actor ended up being a decoy for her and Ben Affleck back in the early days of Bennifer. While the actor was out promoting his role in his latest movie The Menu, he revealed that he was caught with JLo by the paparazzi, which ended up acting as a decoy to the public to hide the early days of her and Ben Affleck's relationship.
SheKnows

Hugh Jackman's Moving Post For His Wife's 67th Birthday Proves They're More in Love Than Ever

Longtime Hollywood power couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are as in love as ever and their most recent post proves it! On Nov 30, the Les Misérables star celebrated his wife of 26 years on her 67th birthday with a cute selfie of the two on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife,” Jackman wrote in the caption. “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you.” The sweet caption continued, “You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are...
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship With Gigi Hadid Hasn’t Slowed Down His Partying Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio might have broken his own habit of dating women aged 25 and under with his blossoming relationship with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid, but it seems like some bachelor habits seem to die hard. The 48-year-old actor was spotted chatting it up with a bunch of models at a party following the first day of Art Basel Miami, none of whom were Hadid — and it has fans wondering what the official status of the two’s relationship is. The Don’t Look Up! actor reportedly celebrated the first day of the international art convention at a party for men’s clothing...
WWD

Michelle Williams Brings Geometric Glamour to Gotham Awards in Valentino Sequined Shift Dress

Michelle Williams arrived at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday in New York in a colorful sequined dress from Valentino.  The dress featured a sequin design in the shape of squares. For the awards, Williams worked with longtime stylist Kate Young, who has outfitted Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Rachel Weisz.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To coordinate the look, she wore a pair of gold open-toed platform heels by Terry de Havilland. For accessories, Williams wore a pair of brown drop statement earrings from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments

Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)

PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
WWD

Jennifer Lawrence Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Velvet Christian Dior Gown at Gotham Awards 2022

Jennifer Lawrence made a stunning arrival to the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday in a black velvet gown by Christian Dior. The silhouette had a scoop neckline, thin straps and a tapered waist that had a voluminous skirt. Lawrence’s look was put together by Kate Young, whose other celebrity clientele includes Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To coordinate her look, Lawrence wore a large crystal choker and a Monica Vinader x Kate Young...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

