Sen. Capito nominates 29 West Virginians for admission to U.S. service academies
WASHINGTON (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced U.S. service academy nominations for 29 qualified high school seniors from 18 counties throughout West Virginia, including three from North Central West Virginia. Nominees were selected by a board chosen by Capito that reviewed each application, interviewed candidates...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss attendance policy change, recognize FFA champions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will hold a regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at which the board will consider a policy change to bring back an older policy intended to incentivize students to focus on attendance. Policy 4103.3.5 would make students...
