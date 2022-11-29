Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri shies away from bowl matchup against arch-rival, CFB insider reports
Missouri is in line to make a bowl game, but the Tigers have reportedly made their opponent preference known, at least for one arch-rival, and it appears the Border War will stay dormant for another season. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources...
Wichita Eagle
First MU-KU game in CoMo since Big 12 days sells out. But there’s another way to attend
Missouri’s first home men’s basketball game against Kansas since 2012 is officially a sellout, the school announced on Thursday. The game is set for Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The former Big 12 rivals renewed their Border War series last season with Kansas winning 102-65 in Lawrence.
kshb.com
KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
texags.com
Texas A&M looks to take the next step against Boise State in Fort Worth
Fortunately, the transitive property doesn’t apply in college basketball. If it did, Texas A&M would lose to Boise State in Fort Worth on Saturday night by about 40 points. The Aggies (5-2) are aiming to extend a three-game winning streak when they face the Broncos (5-2) in the Battleground 2k22 at Dickies Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
No. 9 Kansas fighting injuries, meets sluggish Seton Hall
One of the more intriguing matchups of the Big East-Big 12 Battle will pit No. 9 Kansas, the defending national
texags.com
Press Conference: Taylor, Aggies host Morgan State on Sunday
After suffering back-to-back losses, the Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon when they host Morgan State at Reed Arena. Ahead of the tilt with the Lady Bears, Joni Taylor, McKinzie Green and Sahara Jones spoke to the media.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Thursday (12/1) full show
Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan went over his list of Heisman frontrunners and shared his “That’s Bullcrap.”. The second hour began with former Texas A&M Wide receiver Ryan Swope and former A&M QB Stephen McGee....
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
KMBC.com
Blustery cold conditions ahead for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conditions are Blustery Tuesday night with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the low 10s. More sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and it will be windy Thursday. Highs will reach the low...
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
KMZU
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
kcur.org
Retirement plans for hundreds of employees at Kansas City-based DST in doubt after court ruling
A federal appeals court has ruled that a lower court did not have jurisdiction under the Federal Arbitration Act to confirm tens of millions of dollars in arbitration awards to employees of Kansas City-based DST Systems Inc. The ruling could throw the retirement plans of hundreds of employees at DST...
lawrencekstimes.com
Angeles Panaderia, a new bakery in Lawrence, carries on family tradition
Six mornings a week at his new Lawrence bakery, Javier Angeles bakes the breads and pastries his father taught him to make in Mexico. Angeles Panadería, which launched earlier this month at 1910 Haskell Ave., Suite 2, has long hours — open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
