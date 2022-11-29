Read full article on original website
PEP Foundation collecting food at Christmas in the Park
Cookeville – This year, Cookeville’s Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting ceremony has a new community service opportunity. The Putnam Education Partnership Foundation (PEP) will collect food for The Putnam County School Systems’ various food pantries at the event this Sunday at Dogwood Park at 6 p.m.
The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch officially opens for business
Pictured above from l. to r.: Jason Gaw, Lucy Gaw, Erin Gaw, Noah Gaw, Luke Gaw, Frida Gaw, Eddie Gaw, Ellie Gaw, Eddie Gaw II, Calina Gaw and Carly Gaw. Cookeville – The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch recently celebrated its grand opening. Lazy G Ranch is a buffalo...
Construction strong in Putnam County
Putnam County – Construction in Putnam County has been trending in the right direction for months. But, the number of permits issued was lower in November than in that same month in 2021. In comparison, last month saw 22 permits worth $5 million of construction issued, 15 of which...
Cookeville City Council approves rezoning of Blackwell Road parcel
J Cumby Construction, Plateau Marine and Anderson Printing Solutions sit adjacent parcel. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council has rezoned 12 acres of an 18-acre parcel at 1650 Blackwell Road from a single family residential to light manufacturing designation. Currently the parcel is split designated between residential and light manufacturing.
New Business listings for November
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 23 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of November 2022. There were 21 new retail businesses licensed along with 2 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
Join Upper Cumberland of TN for “Hallmark Christmas”
3 charming small towns filled with the spirit of Christmas. Upper Cumberland – The Upper Cumberland of TN welcomes travelers and local communities to join them for a festive holiday season because, “it will be filled with the spirit of the season and the joy of a Hallmark Christmas.”
Crawdaddy’s owner talks supply chain issues, fire recovery
Supply chain issues have forced some restaurants to change their menu entirely due to skyrocketing prices of goods. Cookeville – Over a year ago, Crawdaddy’s in Cookeville was gutted and rebuilt. From the ovens to the pipes, the entire restaurant had to be replaced following a fire in December 2020.
Oldest Silent Theater in Gallatin GettingTech Update
When the Palace Theater opened in Gallatin in 1913, Woodrow Wilson was president, the 50th Anniversary of the Civil War was celebrated at Gettysburg with veterans of the war in attendance, Ford Motor Company had just begun production of the Model T car, and you could see a silent film version of “Ivanhoe” for a nickel.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
Tennessee Tech Trustees approve revised 2022-2023 budget
Student recruitment and communication units restructured. Cookeville – At the December 2022 meeting, the Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees approved the university’s nearly $200 million budget, as well as approval of the restructure of the university’s student recruitment and communication functions. The board approved Tech’s October revised...
UPDATE: Sealed Bids to buy the first Federal Post Office in Lebanon, TN to be turned in Dec. 2nd, 5th and 6th
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks beginning at 6...
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected] and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
