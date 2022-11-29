(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO