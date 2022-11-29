Read full article on original website
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
Racially abused nurse from Derry receives apology
A Londonderry nurse who was racially abused by a patient has said she received an apology after meeting Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer. Beverly Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle in September how she was subjected to hours of racist abuse by a patient. Ms Simpson, who has been a nurse...
Birmingham men used Christian group to smuggle cannabis - investigators
A gang used a Christian organisation as a front to import 400kg (881lbs) of cannabis into the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Dalton Anderson, Sinclair Tucker and Alvin Russell shipped three loads of the drug in tins of Calaloo, a Jamaican green vegetable, and Akee fruit. All...
Glastonbury yoga teacher Dawn Lewis murdered her lodger
A yoga teacher has been found guilty of murdering her lodger after he refused to move out. Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury. Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, but was convicted by jurors at Bristol Crown...
Megan Newborough: Killer tells jury why he cut girlfriend's throat
A man has told a jury he cut his girlfriend's throat after he strangled her because he thought people would "be cross" at him. Ross McCullum is accused of murdering Megan Newborough, 23, after inviting her to his home when his parents were out. The 30-year-old has admitted to Ms...
Bethesda man cleared of Anglesey beach rape as no evidence offered
A man has been found not guilty of rape and other sex offences after the prosecution offered no evidence. Lee Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, had been accused of attacking a teenager at Traeth Penial beach, at Llanfachraeth, on Anglesey. Recorder John Philpotts ordered the 34-year-old's release from Berwyn...
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
Leeds: Man held as car mounts pavement and kills elderly woman
A man been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died after being hit by a car which had mounted the pavement. West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 14:00 GMT at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft. The force said a...
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
Slurry pit death farmer changed will on day he died - inquest
A 90-year-old farmer whose body was found in a slurry pit changed his will at a solicitor's office on the day he died, an inquest has heard. John Charles Barnett's overturned mobility scooter was found on the edge of a slurry lagoon in January 2020. His body was found by...
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
Gwent Police: PC Simon Rohman sacked for gross misconduct
A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after an altercation in a bar. PC Simon Rohman was dismissed by Gwent Police following a physical and verbal altercation with two members of the public in Cardiff in September 2021. CCTV footage showed PC Rohman hit a member of the...
HMP Lindholme inmates placed orders for drugs, court hears
A prison healthcare worker helped smuggle drugs, weapons and mobile phones into a jail, a court has heard. Amy Hatfield was alleged to be part of a gang which flooded HMP Lindholme with knives and drugs, including cocaine. A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told inmates "placed orders" for...
Strep A: Fourth child dies from bacterial disease
A fourth child has died after contracting Strep A, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed. The latest death was of a child with an invasive bacterial infection who attended St John's School in Ealing, west London. It follows the deaths of two others from primary schools in Penarth,...
