ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough

VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
UTICA, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting car, house on W. 25th St. in Erie

Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident. That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie. According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy