Buffalo police investigating shooting on Langfield Drive
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo.
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough
VENANGO/CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Utica Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, troopers responded to a residence on First Street in Utica Borough, Venango County, in relation to a verbal argument between two known individuals around 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended. Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.
Driver flees scene after hitting car, house on W. 25th St. in Erie
Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident. That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie. According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of […]
wnynewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
Arrested: Grand Island Man Whose License Has Been Suspended 26 Times
This guy is a slow learner. A Grand Island man who has had his license suspended 26 times was arrested for more traffic violations. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest on its Facebook page. Deputies arrested the man after a traffic investigation found that he had 26 active...
Buffalo shooting victim arrested following investigation
Buffalo police say the victim of a Thursday night shooting on Military Road has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
wesb.com
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
explore venango
Venango County Prison Inmate Charged for Purposely Flooding Cell By Repeatedly Flushing Toilet
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly flooding his cell by continuously flushing the toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William Edward Dolan, of Reno, on Tuesday, November 29, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
explore venango
Local Teen Injured After Vehicle Strikes Tree, Rolls into Ditch on Rouseville Road
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured when his vehicle ended up in a ditch after striking a tree on Rouseville Road. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 1, this crash happened on Rouseville Road, near Shamburg Road in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
