Waco, TX

Baylor Bears at Marquette Preview: 3 Keys to Winning in Milwaukee

By Denton Ramsey
 3 days ago

Baylor Bears men’s basketball team faces first true road test when they battle Marquette on Tuesday night at Milwaukee Bucks’ Fiserv Forum

It’s a March Madness matchup but it’s not even December yet, as the No. 6 Baylor Bears (5-1) prepare to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-2) in a Big East-Big 12 Battle on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Tuesday night’s matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Central Time at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, and will be televised nationally on FS1.

Baylor is currently 6.5-point favorites over Marquette.

So, what do the Bears need to do to secure a victory in Milwaukee?

Let’s take a look at a few keys to the Baylor men walking away with a win.

Transition defense.

“They run in transition,” Baylor junior forward Jalen Bridges said. “They can really make shots so we’re going to have to be really solid on transition defense. We expect their best effort, so it’s going to be a true test on the road, early test.”

Beat the crowd.

“They have a real good environment,” Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer said. “Our coach showed us a clip of how loud and rowdy their fans can be, so playing in that environment early will really help us down the road.”

Mental strength.

“You’re hoping for a win, but first road tests are always very tough,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said. “We kind of got a little taste of that [in Las Vegas]. Virginia drew pretty well in the tournament and when they were making their run, we kind of felt a little bit of that.

“You really have to be mentally strong to be successful on the road because basketball, more than any other sport, we all know crowds affect the game.”

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

