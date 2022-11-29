WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.

