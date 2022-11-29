Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officer discipline, more police on street: New Wichita chief talks about changes
Wichita’s new police chief showed up for work early. There’s a lot of work to be done.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
Here are common driving and parking mistakes that could cost you on Wichita roads
Wichita police continue to crack down on bad drivers, issuing thousands of tickets each year for motorists who don’t follow traffic and parking laws. Here are some mistakes that could cost you.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in crash in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critical in a crash at North Seneca Street and West Museum Boulevard, near Seneca and Central, in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. The crash involved an SUV and a car happened about 10:20 a.m. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage with the car...
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
KAKE TV
Wichita police: Speeding driver causes head-on crash in Riverside; 2 hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say two drivers were hurt, one of them critically, when a speeding car crashed head-on into another vehicle in the city's Riverside area. The accident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Friday at Seneca and Museum Blvd. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that one vehicle had overturned and both drivers were pinned in their vehicles.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to over 13 years for 2017 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 21-year-old Jeremiah Tate has been sentenced to over 13 years (165 months) in prison for the death of Nakari Moore. The Wichita native pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and battery of a law enforcement officer. He has been in custody since 2017 and will receive credit for that time served.
Wichita airport officer recognized for getting man with dementia back home to east coast
An officer at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is being recognized for getting a man with dementia back home to the east coast.
Weapon screening detectors to go ‘live’ Friday at Wichita high school, others to follow
Students will be required to walk through the detector single file and will not have to remove their backpacks or gym bags.
Two men injured in crash near downtown Wichita
Two people were critically injured in a crash west of downtown Wichita Friday morning.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
Wichita shooting victims identified
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Third person in Wichita dies from suspected fentanyl overdose
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 29, 2022
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
KWCH.com
Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
wichitaliberty.org
Wichita property tax rate: Up, just a little
The City of Wichita property tax mill levy rose very slightly for 2022. In 1994 the City of Wichita mill levy rate — the rate at which real and personal property is taxed — was 31.290. In 2021 it was 32.758, based on the Sedgwick County Clerk. For 2022, the rate is 32.762, an increase of 0.004 mills, or 0.01 percent over 2021.
