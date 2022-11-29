ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Girls Varsity Bowling beats Elyria Catholic 1808 – 1175

The Eagle team won their fifth game in a row this season as conference rival Elyria Catholic came to Rollhouse Lanes this afternoon. Captains Amber Gall and Gabby Green once again led the team with a 355 and 343 series respectively. Amber Gall 194, 161 – 355. Gabby Green...
Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations for the North Olmsted High School Athletic Hall of Fame are now being accepted through January 1, 2023. Please see the attached form for information.
