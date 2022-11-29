This Is Illinois' Best Christmas Light Display

Photo: Getty Images

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure , the best Christmas light display in all of Illinois is the zoo lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state :

"Go wild this holiday with a visit to Zoo Lights at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. An annual Windy City tradition, the zoo features a 40-foot tall Christmas tree, more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel, and lots of fun family-friendly activities like holiday train rides and s'mores and hot cocoa stations."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com .