ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth Of Second Child

By Jason Hall
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6v7b_0jRAnKiQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany , announced the birth of their second child in a joint Instagram post Monday (November 28) night.

" Patrick ' Bronze ' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's feet inside a onesie while laying on a blanket with their last name embroidered on it and next to a silver chain that includes the word "bronze."

The child's birth came days after Brittany Mahomes shared a carousel of pregnancy photos on Instagram along with the caption, "Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎."

Brittany had previously given birth to the couple's first child, daughter Sterling Skye , 20 months prior.

The couple publicly announced that they were expecting their second child in May in a family photo shared on their Instagram accounts, which showed Sterling Skye holding a sign that reads "big sister duties coming soon."

Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting their first son in an exclusive gender reveal video photoshoot with PEOPLE Magazine one month later.

Patrick proposed to Brittany, his high school sweetheart, at Arrowhead Stadium when he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring in September 2020 and the couple wed on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

Mahomes currently leads the NFL with 3,585 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns through his first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby boy — joining 20-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is enjoying her last Thanksgiving before becoming a mom of two. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, both 27, celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, by posting a series of sweet family pics on Instagram. Posing in a bare room with sheer, white drapes as a backdrop, a barefoot Patrick has his hand placed on his wife's bump, while Brittany —...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'

Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Short Shorts In 1st Photos Since News Of Devin Booker Split

Kendall Jenner, 27, was photographed out in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, the day before news broke that the model and her boyfriend Devin Booker, 26, broke up. HollywoodLife confirmed that the pair split for a second time in October after a two-year romance. Kendall and Devin’s first split happened after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding over the summer, but HL learned from sources that the NBA star promised Kendall he’d get more “serious” about the relationship, and they reconciled their romance until this latest split.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 9, Crashes His Video Promoting New BRADY Product: Watch

Tom Brady promoted his brand-new BRADY loungewear products with the help of his adorable 9-year-old daughter Vivian! The 45-year-old NFL pro took to Instagram on Sunday night, Nov. 20 to post the below skit, which he started off with a huge grin and said, “Hey guys, what’s up? So we just dropped Gummyknit.” Vivian eagerly jumped in and asked her famous father what Gummyknit is, and he proudly responded by calling it the “MVP” of his clothing brand.
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy