New York State

FanSided

Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
BOSTON, MA
Deadspin

Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!

I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge Plan B? Raid AL East rival, MLB insider says

The New York Yankees’ top priority this offseason is to re-sign outfielder Aaron Judge, who rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and became a free agent after the Houston Astros won the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge’s price tag skyrocketed...
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023

The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
NBC Sports

Morosi claims Giants have 'legitimate chance' of landing Judge

The New York Yankees reportedly offered Aaron Judge a contract that would make him the highest-paid position player in MLB history based on average annual value. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning that the Yankees laid an offer “in the neighborhood” of eight years and $300 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

