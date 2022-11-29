ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket won $150,000 Powerball prize for a man in Greensboro. Charlie Williams bought his lucky ticket at Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue. Williams claimed his prize Friday, taking home just over $106,516 after federal and state taxes, said the NC Education Lottery.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Man Hits Tree, Dies in Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 11:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a vehicle collision in the 4100 block of S. Main Street. Early investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, was driving southbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Stokes,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lanes on I-40 W reopen in Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several lanes of I-40 West have now reopened in Guilford County after a crash, according to an NCDOT alert. The crash happened at mile marker 214 near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Three of four westbound lanes were closed. Five cars were...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro law firm partners with U.S. Marine Corps to provide children with joy ahead of Christmas Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A triad law firm is continuing its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps in their 15th annual Toys for Tots Drive for the Greensboro community. "We'll be collecting new unwrapped toys all day today, so this is just the beginning of some things to let people know what folks have donated. If people don't have toys with them on this lovely Friday, they could bring by cash or checks made out to Toys for Tots, and then we'll be collecting all next week as well," Janet Ward, principal owner of Ward Black Law, said. "We'd love for people to come today, thank a Marine for their service and maybe get to have some fun here."
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central

Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Local food trucks team up to feed Greensboro community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon two Greensboro based food trucks teamed up with Greensboro Urban Ministry to feed the community. To learn more about Backyard Flames, click here. To learn more about Sweet Turkey's BBQ and Catering, click here. To learn more about Greensboro Urban Ministry, click here.
GREENSBORO, NC

