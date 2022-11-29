Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash kills Troutman man after truck hits tree
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after his truck hit a tree in Winston-Salem. It happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of South Main Street, near Avondale Street. According to police, a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, 38, of Troutman, was traveling southbound on...
WXII 12
Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $3 Powerball ticket won $150,000 Powerball prize for a man in Greensboro. Charlie Williams bought his lucky ticket at Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue. Williams claimed his prize Friday, taking home just over $106,516 after federal and state taxes, said the NC Education Lottery.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Hits Tree, Dies in Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 11:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a vehicle collision in the 4100 block of S. Main Street. Early investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, was driving southbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Stokes,...
Lanes on I-40 W reopen in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several lanes of I-40 West have now reopened in Guilford County after a crash, according to an NCDOT alert. The crash happened at mile marker 214 near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Three of four westbound lanes were closed. Five cars were...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
WXII 12
Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree business navigates high inflation, tree and staffing shortages ahead of Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem business that sells Christmas trees is navigating the high inflation, staffing shortages, tree shortages, along with other supply chain issues ahead of the Christmas holiday. INFLATION:. According to NBC News in early November, consumer price increases eased to 7.7% in October, a sign that...
Suspect leads Asheboro police on an overnight high-speed 12-mile chase into Guilford Co.
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating an overnight police chase that started in Randolph County and ended in Guilford County. Officers said right before 3 a.m. Wednesday, they were patrolling the 2100 block of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro when they noticed two men dressed in dark clothes walking in the parking lot of Summer Run Apartments.
WXII 12
70 people applied to become new Winston-Salem police chief, list will be cut down to 3 in January, official says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem and a grassroots organization gave an update on the process of selecting the new Winston-Salem police chief. A grassroots organization called H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach partnered with the city of Winston-Salem to hold the meeting Wednesday at the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center on Vine Street.
WXII 12
Greensboro law firm partners with U.S. Marine Corps to provide children with joy ahead of Christmas Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A triad law firm is continuing its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps in their 15th annual Toys for Tots Drive for the Greensboro community. "We'll be collecting new unwrapped toys all day today, so this is just the beginning of some things to let people know what folks have donated. If people don't have toys with them on this lovely Friday, they could bring by cash or checks made out to Toys for Tots, and then we'll be collecting all next week as well," Janet Ward, principal owner of Ward Black Law, said. "We'd love for people to come today, thank a Marine for their service and maybe get to have some fun here."
Greensboro family still searching for home months after fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Kailey Bridges has been trying to find a place to call home for her and her three kids after their home caught fire and forced them out. Bridges said the fire started in the kitchen of her trailer and made it uninhabitable for the family. “It’s really rough. I […]
wschronicle.com
District moving forward with new Brunson Elementary at former Thomasville Furniture facility
Brunson Elementary will soon have a new home. During their meeting on Nov. 15, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with the project at the Patterson Avenue site. Here’s what we know: On Oct. 27 the board approved the contract with Gilbane Building Company for...
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
WXII 12
Calls to 911 report unfounded claims of violence at schools across North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grimsley High School was among several schools across North Carolina that responded to fake reports of violence in schools Thursday, Guilford County Schools confirmed. Local and state law enforcement agencies said the report at Grimsley High School was false and they are investigating the origin of...
Elkin Tribune
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
WXII 12
Greensboro police search for driver behind deadly Black Friday hit-and-run
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police continue to search for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run. Sixty-seven-year-old Jerry McBride died from injuries after he was hit by a car on Church Street around 7 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Police say the car involved was a black 2002 Saturn...
My Fox 8
Christmas treat recipes at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!. That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!. optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc) any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo...
This NC city tops list for biggest rent increase
If you've been looking for an apartment in the Piedmont Triad, you've probably noticed rent has gone up significantly.
WXII 12
Local food trucks team up to feed Greensboro community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon two Greensboro based food trucks teamed up with Greensboro Urban Ministry to feed the community. To learn more about Backyard Flames, click here. To learn more about Sweet Turkey's BBQ and Catering, click here. To learn more about Greensboro Urban Ministry, click here.
