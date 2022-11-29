GREENSBORO, N.C. — A triad law firm is continuing its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps in their 15th annual Toys for Tots Drive for the Greensboro community. "We'll be collecting new unwrapped toys all day today, so this is just the beginning of some things to let people know what folks have donated. If people don't have toys with them on this lovely Friday, they could bring by cash or checks made out to Toys for Tots, and then we'll be collecting all next week as well," Janet Ward, principal owner of Ward Black Law, said. "We'd love for people to come today, thank a Marine for their service and maybe get to have some fun here."

