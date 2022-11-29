all these new trucks are money pits! Ford's motors blow in the first 50,000 miles, dodge transmissions and front ends fall apart immediately, and chevy is down right ugly and ruff riding! My 79 3/4 chevy is the most reliable truck I have ever drove and she has almost 500,000 miles on her, original manual transmission and 350 motor. She ain't pretty but she starts everytime and gets me where I need to go
