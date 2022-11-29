Parties in lawsuit accusing former 'SNL' star Horatio Sanz of sexual assault agree to dismiss

Jordan Ladd testified against Danny Masterson in trial on Thursday, revealing her friend — only known as Jane Doe 2 — confided in the actress about her alleged 2003 attack, in which she accused That 70s Show star of brutally raping her in his shower and again in his bedroom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ladd, who starred alongside one of Masterson's accusers, testified that Jane Doe 2 "revealed to me that she had experienced something that I recognized as date rape." She said her pal was "physically shaking" when she recalled the alleged attack."She appeared shaken and she was physically shaking....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO