Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake effect kicks into gear tonight
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown Wednesday to midnight, but brisk winds will continue […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather
Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
erienewsnow.com
Gordon's Butcher & Market Offers Erie Boxes for the Holidays
A local company is selling a taste of Erie for the holidays, and business is booming. Gordon's Butcher and Market sells Erie boxes year-round, offering local staples like Smith's Ox Roast and hot dogs, Staganelli's pepperoni balls and Stefanelli's sponge candy. But sales surge during the holiday season. So far,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Driving Trail of Lights 2022
Many families love to drive around and look at all the Christmas lights and decorations around town. Now, there's a map to guide you every step of the way. According to Josh Sitter-Row, the creator of the Driving Trail of Lights Map, the goal is to provide locations with spectacular holiday lights for you and your family to enjoy.
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Military Christmas Care Package Drive Kicks Off Saturday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In what is hailed by some as the unofficial kickoff to Christmas, an annual event to ship a “piece of home for the holidays” to those serving in the U.S. Military overseas is taking place this weekend near Jamestown. Our local...
27 First News
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Ski Resorts Opening Soon
CLYMER, NY (WNY News Now) – A local area ski resort has announced their plans to open for this year’s winter season. Peek’n Peak Ski Resort in Clymer announced this week that patrons can start hitting the slopes starting Friday December 9. Only a few select trails...
yourdailylocal.com
Your Daily Local to Broadcast Downtown Christmas Parade Friday
WARREN, Pa. – Your Daily Local will be broadcasting the annual Downtown Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and our host for the event, Brian Hagberg, will go on the air at approximately 5:55 p.m. The broadcast will be available on yourdailylocal.com as...
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza in Corry to Close Doors this Saturday
Augie’s Pizza in Corry is closing its doors on Saturday. The well-known restaurant in Corry has been in business for 45 years. Pam Mennen, who is the co-owner of Augie’s along with her husband Steven, said: “the Corry community has been a part of us, they're the ones that took us in because we're originally from Ohio, we started the business 45 years ago and they've been very good to us through everything.”
wnynewsnow.com
Downtown Window Decorating Contest Underway In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parade goers in Jamestown this weekend will have another fun activity to participate in to spread holiday cheer, as they cast their ballots as part of a window decorating contest. “But we’re doing a window decorating contest where we asked any business within...
New discount store opening in Erie
A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago. The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County. The […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
wnynewsnow.com
Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Lake Protection & Rehabilitation Agency Holding Public Meeting to Update on Lake Funding Mechanisms
The Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency will hold the meeting at 5:00 p.m., December 1 in the Legislative Chambers on the third floor of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. This meeting will cover the current status of the study and discuss the project process. The meeting is open...
WKBW-TV
Gas prices are back on the rise as the Gas Tax Holiday comes to an end
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within the next few months the gas tax holidays put in place earlier this year in Western New York are set to expire. Right now, gas prices are continuing a slow decent both locally and around the state. According to AAA, drivers in Buffalo-Niagara Region are paying about $3.71 per gallon on average. That is $0.05 down in the last month. Data shows that it's more than a dollar cheaper per gallon now than when the gas holidays were put in place.
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
wnynewsnow.com
First Defense: Strong To Damaging Wind Gusts Saturday As Temps Fall
JAMESTOWN – Saturday will be another day of weather whiplash as a strong cold front will bring rain to snow showers, falling temperatures, and strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Chautauqua County, going into effect at 7 p.m. tonight and running through 5 p.m. Saturday.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man From Meadville Has Been Extradited From Ohio To Face Homicide And Other Accusations
For the suspected murder of another Meadville man, whose corpse was discovered by a bystander on Nov. 3 along a remote road in western Pennsylvania, a Meadville man has been extradited from Ohio to face charges. After appearing before Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tedd Nesbit at 5:10...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Kinzua
When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
ODOT announces emergency closure involving portion of Route 531 in Ashtabula County: See the detour
NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio — Heads up!. Drivers in Ashtabula County could encounter an unexpected detour as the Ohio Department of Transportation announced an “emergency closure” of state Route 531 between La Bounty Road and Route 193 in North Kingsville. ODOT announced the closure Thursday morning citing an...
Comments / 1