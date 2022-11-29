Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown
A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
Driver flees scene after hitting car, house on W. 25th St. in Erie
Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident. That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie. According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
wesb.com
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Langfield Drive
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather
Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
“Suspicious” fire under investigation in Chautauqua County
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
wnynewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Military Christmas Care Package Drive Kicks Off Saturday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In what is hailed by some as the unofficial kickoff to Christmas, an annual event to ship a “piece of home for the holidays” to those serving in the U.S. Military overseas is taking place this weekend near Jamestown. Our local...
wnynewsnow.com
Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
Two arrests made in shooting of children
The children who were shot are 8 and 11 years old. The eight-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is still recovering.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Citizen Police Academy Slated For 2023
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is accepting applications for their 2023 Citizen Police Academy slated to take place in late January. The academy, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, January 25, will run for around 13 weeks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City
We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
erienewsnow.com
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify body found last year
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found over a year ago. The bodies of two women were found in the Rails to Trails hiking area on Woleben Road in Portland, New York in Chautauqua County in September 2021. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found […]
explore venango
Two-Year-Old Injured Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-year-old boy was injured after the SUV he was riding in was struck by a minivan on State Route 257 on Tuesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Innis Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Comments / 0