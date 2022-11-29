ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown

A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting car, house on W. 25th St. in Erie

Erie Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of an early morning accident. That accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West 25th Street in Erie. According to police, two cars crashed head-on while traveling on West 25th Street. That’s when witnesses say the driver of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Road Crews Ready For Storm

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a lake effect snowstorm on the horizon, those with the Jamestown Department of Public Works are getting ready to tackle whatever comes their way. Senior Civil Engineer Mark Schlemmer tells us that no matter what hits our area, he and his team...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather

Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Citizen Police Academy Slated For 2023

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is accepting applications for their 2023 Citizen Police Academy slated to take place in late January. The academy, which is scheduled to start Wednesday, January 25, will run for around 13 weeks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Coroner rules suicide after body found in Union City

We have an update on a story we first reported Wednesday concerning a body that was found off of Middleton Road near the Union City dam. According to the Erie County Coroner, the death has been ruled a suicide. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a […]
UNION CITY, PA
explore venango

Two-Year-Old Injured Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 257

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-year-old boy was injured after the SUV he was riding in was struck by a minivan on State Route 257 on Tuesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the intersection of State Route 257 and Innis Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

