Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Prehistoric Human Footprints Unearthed in Spain are Nearly 300,000 Years Old and Unique in All of Europe
300,000 years ago, children were playing on the shore of a lagoon while their parents hunted in the shallows nearby. These are the stories contained in what were once believed to be 100,000-year-old foot prints, but which are now confirmed to be much older. A state of the art scanning...
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
Ancient Footprints Could Be Key to Bringing Auroch Back From Extinction
Footprints of the extinct wild super-cow reveal the secrets of this long-lost animal's past.
Study: Giant Neanderthals’ footsteps in Italy suggest that they walked over molten volcanic ashes
Large footprints near an extinct volcanic site in Roccamonfina, Italy, could have once belonged to the Neanderthals. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Trails’, these giant footsteps could have belonged to the ancient Neanderthals and not to some ‘devil’ as the legends say.
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
The Grave of Real-life Santa Claus Has Been Found by Scientists
The grave of real-life Santa Claus was located under a 5th-century church in Turkey after his remains were claimed to be stolen around 700 years ago. Scientists have uncovered the grave of St. Nicholas, the personality who inspired Santa Claus, in Turkey. Turkish researchers knew that the real-life Santa Claus’s tomb was buried in the Antalya province of Turkey but couldn’t find his remains because there were claims that it was stolen.
Scientists Just Discovered the First-Ever Cooked Meal
When ancient people learned to cook with fire instead of eating all of their food raw, it was a massive turning point in human evolution. And a new discovery can tell us about the food that was the first cooked meal. According to CNN, scientists at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site near the ancient lake Hula in Israel unearthed and studied fish teeth, which revealed that our predecessors were able to cook the aquatic animals. Study author Dr. Irit Zohar — a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History — said that stone tools were also found at the site (suggesting humans inhabited the area), and the lake’s shallow waters would have allowed them to catch large fish by hand.
Scientists ‘Awaken’ 13 Prehistoric Viruses From The Siberian Permafrost — And Warn That Climate Change Could Rouse More
The "zombie" viruses had been frozen for up to 48,500 years, but some showed signs that they were still infectious. For millennia, dangerous viruses have lurked beneath the Siberian permafrost. Now, a group of scientists has revived more than a dozen of these viruses from the ice to prove that it’s possible — and to sound the alarm that more prehistoric viruses might emerge as the Earth warms.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
These scientists lost it after discovering a bird that hasn't been documented since 1882
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon hadn't been documented in 140 years, until an expedition team led by the American Bird Conservancy made an amazing discovery in Papua New Guinea.
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
Archaeologists Discover Remarkably Well-Preserved 2,000-Year-Old Roman Ship
Shipwrecks are certainly not an uncommon find for archaeologists or other underwater researchers, given that humans have been using boats for at least 8,000 years. However, these underwater discoveries are more commonly from later periods – the last thousand years or so. This is what makes the discovery of an ancient Roman vessel in Croatia so much more impressive.
Ancient New York Ocean Dating Back 390 Million Years Ago Discovered Hidden in Rocks [Study]
Ancient water trapped inside rocks in the ocean once covered New York 390 million years ago, according to a new study spearheaded by scientists from the United States. The ancient New York ocean revealed that a small amount of ancient seawater was hidden inside an iron pyrite framboid. The scientific...
Mystery Surrounds Ancient Nile Crocodile That’s Rumored To Have Eaten Over 300 People
A crocodile known as Gustave captured social media’s attention—not for the first time—after rumors reignited that it’s eaten 300+ people. More on the strange mystery below. The Daily Mail reports that the large Nile crocodile measures a massive 20 feet in length. It also, supposedly, weighs...
