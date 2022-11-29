ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
The Independent

Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD

Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Maya Devi

The Grave of Real-life Santa Claus Has Been Found by Scientists

The grave of real-life Santa Claus was located under a 5th-century church in Turkey after his remains were claimed to be stolen around 700 years ago. Scientists have uncovered the grave of St. Nicholas, the personality who inspired Santa Claus, in Turkey. Turkish researchers knew that the real-life Santa Claus’s tomb was buried in the Antalya province of Turkey but couldn’t find his remains because there were claims that it was stolen.
InsideHook

Scientists Just Discovered the First-Ever Cooked Meal

When ancient people learned to cook with fire instead of eating all of their food raw, it was a massive turning point in human evolution. And a new discovery can tell us about the food that was the first cooked meal. According to CNN, scientists at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site near the ancient lake Hula in Israel unearthed and studied fish teeth, which revealed that our predecessors were able to cook the aquatic animals. Study author Dr. Irit Zohar — a researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History — said that stone tools were also found at the site (suggesting humans inhabited the area), and the lake’s shallow waters would have allowed them to catch large fish by hand.
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists ‘Awaken’ 13 Prehistoric Viruses From The Siberian Permafrost — And Warn That Climate Change Could Rouse More

The "zombie" viruses had been frozen for up to 48,500 years, but some showed signs that they were still infectious. For millennia, dangerous viruses have lurked beneath the Siberian permafrost. Now, a group of scientists has revived more than a dozen of these viruses from the ice to prove that it’s possible — and to sound the alarm that more prehistoric viruses might emerge as the Earth warms.
Smithonian

Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago

Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Archaeologists Discover Remarkably Well-Preserved 2,000-Year-Old Roman Ship

Shipwrecks are certainly not an uncommon find for archaeologists or other underwater researchers, given that humans have been using boats for at least 8,000 years. However, these underwater discoveries are more commonly from later periods – the last thousand years or so. This is what makes the discovery of an ancient Roman vessel in Croatia so much more impressive.

