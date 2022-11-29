Read full article on original website
DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan CEO to exit
Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center Group COO, is leaving the organization, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. The statement said Ms. Donovan's departure is effective Dec. 23 and for personal reasons. "We thank Kathy for her contributions to the...
3 health systems opting for Epic EHRs
Below are three health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Nov. 9. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital, which is affiliated with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, had previously used Allscripts as its EHR vendor.
8 hospitals, health systems charging for MyChart messaging
A growing number of health systems are starting to charge patients for asking for their physicians' advice through online patient portals, such as MyChart. Here are some hospitals and health systems partaking in the growing trend:. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem started billing patients for some types of messages sent...
15 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 15 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital on Dec. 1 tapped artificial intelligence-powered analytics company VisiQuate to provide the hospital with billing analytics. The hospital aims for the four-year partnership to decrease claims denials, accelerate revenue and enable more equitable contractual agreements.
Advocate Health names leadership team in wake of merger
Advocate Health, a newly combined system resulting from the merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, has named its executive leadership team. "This is a stellar leadership team — each with diverse experience and a proven track record to boldly lead our new organization into the future," Eugene Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, said in a Dec. 5 news release.
CIOs on the move: 18 appointments of 2022
Here are the following health system and hospital CIO appointments that have been reported on in 2022:. Ellen Wiegand was named CIO and senior vice president of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. Daniel Barchi was named senior executive vice president and CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. James “Jamey” Pennington was named...
12 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Twelve chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 18:. Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital has selected Tom Wold, DO, to serve as its chief medical officer, effective Dec. 12, it said in a Facebook post. Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., has promoted its executive director of...
The future hospital pharmacist
It's time for a rebrand, hospital pharmacy directors told Becker's. "CEOs and COOs at systems have noticed that the pharmacist can really wear two coats as a leader," Todd Karpinski, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, said. "They can work closely with clinical staff, physicians and nurses with the white coat, but also certainly understand the business operations and the finances and wear the suit coat."
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health and Rideout, based in Marysville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle operations. 2. Beacon Health...
New Hampshire health system names senior VP, chief human resources officer
Bedford, N.H.-based SolutionHealth has named Jason Elliott its senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Mr. Elliott most recently served York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as vice president of human resources, according to a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's. He previously held human resources leadership roles at Cleveland-based University Hospitals and Portland-based MaineHealth.
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
Piedmont promotes 4 senior executives
Atlanta-based Piedmont has given promotions and expanded roles to four senior executives. The new leadership team aims to help the 22-hospital system achieve its "lofty goals" for seamless, high-quality patient care, according to a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's. Patrick Battey, MD, CEO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
8 hospital projects costing more than $1B
Several hospitals and health systems, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Pittsburgh-based UPMC, have started or planned projects costing $1 billion or more. The eight projects Becker's has reported on since June 15:. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals.
US News names 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
U.S. News and World Report released a list Dec. 6 recognizing 297 hospitals for maternity care. To compile its Best Hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) list, U.S. News examined survey data voluntarily submitted by nearly 650 hospitals offering maternity care in the U.S. The publication assessed the hospitals' performance during 2020 in eight quality metrics: nulliparous, term, singleton, vertex cesarean-section rates; unexpected newborn complications rates; episiotomy rates; early elective delivery rates; vaginal birth after cesarean delivery rates; exclusive breast milk feeding rates; whether the hospital met new federal criteria for "birthing-friendly" practices; and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.
Nashville health system to monitor patients with wearables, data analytics
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has launched a continuous monitoring program that uses wearables and data analytics to track patients' vital signs. In September, providers at Ardent-owned BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, began using BioIntelliSense's wearable devices and analytics engine to continuously monitor the vital signs of inpatients, identifying candidates for early discharge and other interventions. Ardent plans to expand the program across its 30 hospitals.
Hartford HealthCare to launch healthcare startups with new venture capital partnership
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has partnered with venture capital firm Connecticut Innovations to help launch healthcare startups. Hartford HealthCare and Connecticut Innovations will work together to strengthen CI's Innovation Lab by locating and funding innovative healthcare companies. The aim is to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and drive economic development in Connecticut, according to a Dec. 6 press release Hartford HealthCare shared with Becker's.
21,000 Kaiser nurses approve agreement with 22.5% wage boost
Members of the California Nurses Association at 21 Northern California Kaiser Permanente facilities have approved a new four-year contract. The contract covers more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners, who voted on the deal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, according to a union news release. CNA members at...
Methodist Le Bonheur pauses gender-affirming surgeries
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare temporarily paused gender-affirming procedures in response to concerns from some clinicians, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system told Becker's Dec. 2. "In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system," said a spokesperson for...
6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says
Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
Cleveland Clinic-affiliated health system names interim CEO
Leonard Stepp Jr. has been named interim CEO of Cleveland Clinic-affiliated Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center Healthcare System, the Star Beacon reported Dec. 5. Mr. Stepp served the health system in various leadership capacities from 2011 to 2019, the newspaper reported. Past roles include senior vice president of administration, vice president of health system advancement and vice president of the Ashtabula Clinic.
