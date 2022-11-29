Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan On Ricky Steamboat Potentially Wrestling A Match For AEW: “It’s Definitely Something To Keep In Mind”
AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he would feel about WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat competing in a match for AEW following The Dragon’s return to the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Can, And Should, Dethrone Jade Cargill?
With the way Tony Khan signs people, this number could change, but as of right now, there are 35 women on AEW’s current roster. Let’s trim that number down, though. Even though she has wrestled here and there, I wouldn’t exactly consider Rebel an active in-ring performer for the company. Come to think of it, even when she’s wrestling, I don’t consider her a wrestler, because she is awful. Absolutely atrocious. That leaves 34 names.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Young Returning to WWE Soon After Violent “Secret” Segment on Impact Wrestling
Eric Young is reportedly returning to WWE. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Young was violently written off by fellow Violent By Design member Deaner, apparently killed, in a segment filmed in a prison. PWInsider reports that the segment was filmed in secret. You can see footage below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Planning Big Reveal for New WWE Tag Team Titles with The Usos?
New WWE Tag Team Title belts are reportedly in the works. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently passe the 500 day mark in their title reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and now multiple sources are reporting that the brothers will be receiving new belts soon. It...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Page Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Confronts and Brawls With Jon Moxley
The Hangman has returned. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Injury News, More on the Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Kevin Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. Reigns suffered bruising under his eye, and there was talk of a broken eardrum. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update, and click here for a follow-up.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Opening Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1 will open with Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action. The match was announced by Cathy Kelley in the video seen below. Sheamus responded to the tweet and promised a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match and Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card for Tonight
AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s live Dynamite. Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari was added to the line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Starks is warming up for his title match with AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14.
wrestlingheadlines.com
PWG Announces Top Talent for Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the seventh entrant for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. Jonathan Gresham will be returning to BOLA next year, as confirmed by PWG. The updated list of participants for the tournament now looks like this:. * Michael Oku. * Shun Skywalker. * Masha Slamovich. *...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Does Away with Premium Live Event Bonuses
WWE has reportedly done away with Premium Live Event bonuses. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE talents are now making just what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. It was noted that there’s no longer bonuses for working the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. * Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter. * Athena defeated Dani...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Finn Balor’s WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars. A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Approved Dusty Rhodes Tribute with Cody Rhodes Before WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes at Survivor Series: War Games last weekend, and got approval from Cody Rhodes beforehand. Due to Dusty’s history with War Games, Owens wanted to pay tribute by wearing Dusty’s t-shirt and a red elbow pad. Owens appeared on WWE After The Bell this week and revealed how he talked to Cody about the tribute before Survivor Series.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on WWE Holding an International Live Event In January
WWE is reportedly returning to India in January. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is scheduled to run a live event on Wednesday, January 18. This is scheduled to be a SmackDown brand event, but it wasn’t clear if the show will be taped to air. There’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Considered Ideas for AEW World Title Change, Talents Question William Regal Booking, Big Plans for MJF and Bryan Danielson, More
AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dakota Kai Reveals That She Had Some “Lax Talks” With Other Promotions Prior To WWE Return
WWE star Dakota Kai recently joined the Getting Over program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Damage CTRL member discussing her brief free agency period after the company had released her earlier in the year. Kai reveals that she did have some talks with some other...
Comments / 0