Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As we’ve noted, multiple sources have reported that Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. Reigns was said to be upset over a slap he received from Kevin Owens, which he reportedly saw as an unplanned spot. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. Reigns suffered bruising under his eye, and there was talk of a broken eardrum. You can click here for the original report and click here for the previous update, and click here for a follow-up.

6 HOURS AGO