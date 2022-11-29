Read full article on original website
Johnstown Dollar General Robbery
Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street. Police say...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Brookville Woman Charged in Theft
Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
Saxton Man Arrested
State police in Huntingdon County say a Saxton man is behind bars, accused of sending nude photos and videos to a 15-year-old girl via social media. Troopers say the investigation into 25-year-old Elvin Donelson began in May when police received a report of a teen who was receiving sexually explicit messages through Snapchat.
Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot early this morning in Homewood. Police were called to the 700 block of Brushton Avenue around 3 a.m. Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. They applied a tourniquet before medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK
State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
Altoona woman pulled knife after road rage crash, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires. Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash […]
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
Police Investigating Burglary in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a recen burglary in Falls Creek Borough. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown perpetrator(s) made entry into a building on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough sometime between 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30.
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
Pa. woman shot multiple times outside of bar
A woman was shot multiple times outside a bar in Pittsburgh according to a report from KDKA. Police told the news outlet that the incident occurred along the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Witnesses told police that two women were fighting before the shooting occurred,...
$80K worth of Bitcoin mining computers stolen in Somerset, suspects at large
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Somerset Township where 100 Bitcoin mining computers were taken from a warehouse. On Nov. 16, state police said the unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a warehouse at the 1000 block of S Center Avenue through a wooden roll-up style door. […]
Indiana County Murder Update
An update now to the case of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and later killed last month. Authorities announced Tuesday that 1 of the 8 people involved in the case, a 14-year-old girl, will now be charged as an adult. Harmony Hayden of Johnstown faces charges of felony kidnapping, criminal homicide, and conspiracy along with 7 other co-defendants.
Johnstown girl charged as adult in Indiana kidnapping, killing
A Johnstown girl accused with seven others in the kidnapping and slaying of an Indiana County man in October has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, state police said Tuesday. Harmony R. Hayward, 14, originally was charged as a juvenile in the Oct. 20 stabbing death of Hayden...
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
Somerset Fentanyl Bust
The drug Fentanyl is a drug about 50 times stronger than Heroin and Officials say they’re seeing more of it coming into our area. Just last week, Authorities in Somerset County making what they say is one of the biggest busts in County history. State Police say they found...
