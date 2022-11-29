Read full article on original website
AR15BymyBible
3d ago
So let me get this straight in the winter. You can't use the heater you can't drive fast you can't haul anything. You have to charge it longer literally every liberal energy policy makes your life inconvenient.
Reply
28
Combat Vet MainNutz
3d ago
Perfect example of why EVs will not work well in Alaska. Temperatures this morning were -12 It's no wonder you don't see Tesla driving during winter
Reply
28
P Krueger
3d ago
Grid issues, getting wet issues,now snow and cold issues. Not to mention explosive possibilities of said batteries. EVs should be a choice not a permit solution.
Reply
19
