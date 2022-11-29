ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tonia Miller
3d ago

Have been in the automotive service manager/advisor positions for 20+ years. Parts quality in the past couple of years has diminished greatly. Some aftermarket are still ok. For the cost of a vehicle its best to spend the little extra and get OEM. Worst problem now is availability!

BrianBoss78
3d ago

that's OK we won't need spare parts, they tell me these EVs will last 500,000 miles with 60% fewer parts, they will be like Chinese microwaves....use em for awhile then pitch them in the trash 😂

Mike Dodge
3d ago

The build quality is gone in most cases of aftermarket there are still quality parts out there you have to pay more or stick with OEM

