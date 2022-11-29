Read full article on original website
Athenahealth launches clinical advisory board
EHR vendor Athenahealth has launched a clinical advisory board to serve as a forum providing feedback to improve EHR workflows for clinicians. The board, composed of 30 customer members, will focus on integrating the clinical voice into product design and development. Additionally, members will also collaborate with Athenahealth's product team, offering ideas on the long-term direction of the EHR vendor's product roadmap and clinical features currently in active development, according to a Nov. 30 press release from Athenahealth.
A look at 5 women who made Forbes '30 Under 30' in healthcare list
Ten women under 30 years old in healthcare made the annual Forbes "30 Under 30" list honoring young professionals focused on "saving lives and creating a more equitable future." Here's a look at five of them. 1. Dr. Dina Radenkovic. Dr. Radenkovic co-founded startup Gameto, a company focused on technology...
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:. 1. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO. 2. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.
Financial updates from 23 health systems: CommonSpirit, Tenet and more
Several health systems recently reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year, with many seeing higher expenses eat into revenue gains. Here are 23 health systems that recently released financial results:. 1. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health posted $23 million income in the third quarter, down...
What 100+ healthcare executives told Becker's about leadership + strategy
They may oversee teams of varying sizes and scopes, and serve patients in different markets, but one thing more than 100 healthcare executives shared in 2022 was taking the time to share their thoughts on leadership and healthcare strategy with Becker's Hospital Review. Below, find a sampling of executive interviews,...
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
Healthcare adds 45K jobs in November; 2022 growth strong compared to 2021
Healthcare employment continued to grow in November, although at a slower pace, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. Healthcare added 44,700 jobs last month, compared to 52,600 jobs added in October and 60,100 jobs added in September. 2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare...
General Catalyst leads $67M funding round for clinical trials startup Vial
General Catalyst has led a $67 million series B funding round for digital clinical trials startup Vial. The company offers software platforms that digitize the clinical trial process, including through EHR integrations. General Catalyst has been busy lately partnering with several hospitals and health systems on their digital transformations. "The...
Strategic workforce education: Answering the healthcare talent challenge
Given the massive changes occurring in healthcare, the key to future success will be flexibility among leaders and frontline staff. Many leading health systems are turning to employee education and development as promising ways to attract, retain and grow talent while also reinventing care delivery models. At a November workshop...
AHA urges 2024 Medicare payment adjustment due to 'unprecedented pressure'
A one-time adjustment to fiscal year 2024 Medicare payments should be made to reflect recent inadequate reimbursements and help healthcare systems facing "unprecedented pressure," the American Hospital Association urged in a Dec. 1 letter. Writing to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), AHA said inflationary pressures emerging later in fiscal...
30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms
Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful. The Strawhecker...
Trinity Health affirmed at 'AA-' rating, outlook stable, even as group reports large losses
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit hospital systems in the country, has had its ratings affirmed at "AA-," both for bonds it holds and for the company's overall rating, Fitch said Dec. 1. The outlook for the healthcare group, which holds about $6.9 billion of debt, remains stable.
Merck VC arms backs UCLA digital pathology spinoff in $15.2M funding round
PictorLabs, a digital pathology spinoff from Los Angeles-based UCLA, has launched with $18.8 million in funding. The company aims to accelerate clinical research via a virtual staining platform that uses artificial intelligence and deep learning algorithms. The latest $15.2 million funding round was led by M Ventures, the venture capital arm of pharma giant Merck, as well as SCC Soft Computer and Koc Holding.
HHS: Pixel trackers installed on hospital websites may violate HIPAA
HHS's Office for Civil Rights warned healthcare entities that using pixel tracking technology in patient portals may violate HIPAA. The department issued a bulletin Dec. 1 that says entities covered by HIPAA can't use pixel trackers if they transmit protected health information without patient consent or if they don't have a signed business associate agreement with the technology tracking vendors.
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand
Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
Atrium, Advocate Aurora complete merger
Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health closed on their formal combination Dec. 2, resulting in a newly combined $27 billion, 67-hospital system called Advocate Health — the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., announced...
Amazon's access to patient data raises privacy concerns
Amazon is increasing its healthcare presence with its planned acquisition of One Medical and its new telehealth platform Amazon Clinic, but privacy experts are concerned about how the tech giant is going to handle protecting consumers' health data, Wired reported Dec. 1. The launch of Amazon Clinic comes after the...
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
The future of healthcare delivery is hybrid, but connectivity and infrastructure issues must be addressed
Over the past two years, the healthcare sector has been challenged to rapidly adopt a variety of technology trends like telehealth, as well as to closely follow an accelerated level of innovation in medical devices and new approaches for delivering care. These trends have underscored the importance of connectivity in solving for the latest challenges of the day. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that reliable cellular connectivity is a social determinant of health.
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty
For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
