Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee In Epic Fashion
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took to social media for a light jab at a Tennessee Volunteer fan.
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
Long-time listener, first-time caller 'Shane' gives Tony Annan a ring on 107.5 The Game
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was on the opposite end of the phone lines on Wednesday morning when he elected to call in to The Early Game with Bill Gunter on 107.5. Beamer wanted to talk a little of “the other football” when he heard men’s soccer coach Tony Annan on the show.
Why Mazeo Bennett Remains A Priority For South Carolina
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee but is still in the picture for South Carolina. Why do the Gamecocks stay in hot pursuit?
Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy
The SEC East is crowded, especially in recent years. South Carolina continues to climb those rankings and should be there for a while.
American Pickers Comes To South Carolina
American Pickers once again comes to South Carolina in February. A press release from the popular show says they’re looking for “interesting characters with fascinating items.” The series, which follows the team on a mission to recycle America, premiered in 2010. Until fairly recently, the team included Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scouring old homes, barns and junk piles for pieces of Americana. However, health issues and conflict caused a split between the two. And, in July, Fritz suffered a stroke. Then, in mid-August doctors released him to a rehab facility for recovery. Unfortunately, according to The U.S. Sun, his condition now requires temporary guardianship to aid in his care and decision making.
Three Transfer Portal Candidates
South Carolina is an attractive destination for transfer portal names, and there are a few they should have an early eye on.
No. 1 South Carolina rallies past No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. George Washington
South Carolina is set for tipoff against George Washington, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with the latest updates.
Streeter speaks on offensive confidence following loss to South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers suffered their first loss at home since 2016 this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While fans are eager to point fingers, Brandon Streeter knows who is responsible. Speaking to the media on Monday, the offense coordinator emphasized that the loss was on the team as...
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is turning to an experienced friend to lead January’s inauguration ceremonies for his second term. Bill Stern and his wife, Linda, will lead the Inaugural Committee planning the events, including McMaster taking the oath of office on the Statehouse steps on Jan. 11, inaugural spokesperson Rob […]
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Weekend temperatures will go from the 70s on Saturday to the 50s Sunday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday we are in the upper 50s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, more clouds into the mid afternoon hours are expected. A cold front is moving in and bringing the clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we have a surge of warm air coming from the south. This brings moisture and warms our temps up to 70 by the afternoon. Also during the afternoon hours we see a 30% chance of a few showers as the front passes through.
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find
NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
