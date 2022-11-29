American Pickers once again comes to South Carolina in February. A press release from the popular show says they’re looking for “interesting characters with fascinating items.” The series, which follows the team on a mission to recycle America, premiered in 2010. Until fairly recently, the team included Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz scouring old homes, barns and junk piles for pieces of Americana. However, health issues and conflict caused a split between the two. And, in July, Fritz suffered a stroke. Then, in mid-August doctors released him to a rehab facility for recovery. Unfortunately, according to The U.S. Sun, his condition now requires temporary guardianship to aid in his care and decision making.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO