247Sports

Looking at South Carolina's bowl game options

With the regular season concluded and only conference games still to be played, the bowl game options for the South Carolina football team have narrowed considerably. Winning the final two games of the regular season, both over top 10 opponents, have the Gamecocks (8-4) and second-year head coach Shane Beamer wanted by multiple games.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: Conference championship games

The South Carolina football team isn’t taking part in conference championship weekend, but the games could have a bit of an impact on where the Gamecocks (8-4) spend bowl season. Championship games begin on Friday night as Southern Cal takes on Utah in the Pac-12 title game, but Saturday is when most of the action takes place.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Cam Smith announces he is headed to the NFL

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith announced on Friday that he is heading to the NFL. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thetigercu.com

Streeter speaks on offensive confidence following loss to South Carolina

The Clemson Tigers suffered their first loss at home since 2016 this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While fans are eager to point fingers, Brandon Streeter knows who is responsible. Speaking to the media on Monday, the offense coordinator emphasized that the loss was on the team as...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal

South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

