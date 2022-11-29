Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
Looking at South Carolina's bowl game options
With the regular season concluded and only conference games still to be played, the bowl game options for the South Carolina football team have narrowed considerably. Winning the final two games of the regular season, both over top 10 opponents, have the Gamecocks (8-4) and second-year head coach Shane Beamer wanted by multiple games.
Final predictions: Conference championship games
The South Carolina football team isn’t taking part in conference championship weekend, but the games could have a bit of an impact on where the Gamecocks (8-4) spend bowl season. Championship games begin on Friday night as Southern Cal takes on Utah in the Pac-12 title game, but Saturday is when most of the action takes place.
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
Cam Smith announces he is headed to the NFL
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith announced on Friday that he is heading to the NFL. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.
Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown offer final remarks ahead of ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, a day before No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina face off in the ACC Championship, head coaches Dabo Swinney and Mack Brown participated in press conferences at Bank of America Stadium. The primary takeaways are below. SWINNEY. — In opening comments,...
USC Gamecock
Palmetto Series recap: Gamecocks head into spring season with two-point lead over rival Clemson
In one of the most highly contested rivalries in college sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Clemson Tigers 4-2 in the fifth edition of the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Palmetto Series pits South Carolina and Clemson teams across all sports against each other,...
Will the Gamecocks offensive stars led by Rattler return?
Could quarterback Spencer Rattler, running back Marshawn Lloyd, receiver Juice Wells and do-it-all tight end/receiver/running back Jaheim Bell all return to South Carolina in 2023? Jamie Bradford joins Inside the Gamecocks The Shoï¿½
News & Notes from Mack Brown Before the ACC Championship vs. Clemson
CHARLOTTE. N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with media inside Bank of America Stadium on Friday afternoon ahead of the ACC Championship between No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 UNC. The Tar Heels are coming off back-to-back home losses to Georgia Tech and N.C. State. Saturday will...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
thetigercu.com
Streeter speaks on offensive confidence following loss to South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers suffered their first loss at home since 2016 this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While fans are eager to point fingers, Brandon Streeter knows who is responsible. Speaking to the media on Monday, the offense coordinator emphasized that the loss was on the team as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. George Washington
South Carolina gears up for another non-conference game, a crucial one as they continue toward finding their identity.
Long-time listener, first-time caller 'Shane' gives Tony Annan a ring on 107.5 The Game
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was on the opposite end of the phone lines on Wednesday morning when he elected to call in to The Early Game with Bill Gunter on 107.5. Beamer wanted to talk a little of “the other football” when he heard men’s soccer coach Tony Annan on the show.
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9