A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Looking at South Carolina's bowl game options
With the regular season concluded and only conference games still to be played, the bowl game options for the South Carolina football team have narrowed considerably. Winning the final two games of the regular season, both over top 10 opponents, have the Gamecocks (8-4) and second-year head coach Shane Beamer wanted by multiple games.
Final predictions: Conference championship games
The South Carolina football team isn’t taking part in conference championship weekend, but the games could have a bit of an impact on where the Gamecocks (8-4) spend bowl season. Championship games begin on Friday night as Southern Cal takes on Utah in the Pac-12 title game, but Saturday is when most of the action takes place.
Expert Analysis: Carolina's Keys to the Championship
Every week at Inside Carolina, The Game Plan podcast crew of Jason Staples, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina's plan of attack against the coming opponent. This week, the crew takes a look at UNC's matchup with the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship on Saturday night in Charlotte.
Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown offer final remarks ahead of ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, a day before No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina face off in the ACC Championship, head coaches Dabo Swinney and Mack Brown participated in press conferences at Bank of America Stadium. The primary takeaways are below. SWINNEY. — In opening comments,...
Tim Tebow: Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington ‘a matchup nightmare’
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs entered the season with one of the deepest position groups in the country at tight end, and through 12 games Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have made their share of big plays. The tight end duo’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by SEC Network’s Tim Tebow, who gave his perspective on these Bulldogs on Friday.
Cam Smith announces he is headed to the NFL
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith announced on Friday that he is heading to the NFL. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.
News & Notes from Mack Brown Before the ACC Championship vs. Clemson
CHARLOTTE. N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with media inside Bank of America Stadium on Friday afternoon ahead of the ACC Championship between No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 UNC. The Tar Heels are coming off back-to-back home losses to Georgia Tech and N.C. State. Saturday will...
Carolina Continues To Climb The SEC East Hierarchy
The SEC East is crowded, especially in recent years. South Carolina continues to climb those rankings and should be there for a while.
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
Georgia football releases SEC Championship hype trailer
ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC Championship and the Dawgs released their 11th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on LSU, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 79-second feature titled 'For each other,' narrated by former Dawgs' running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Watch the video below.
thetigercu.com
Streeter speaks on offensive confidence following loss to South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers suffered their first loss at home since 2016 this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While fans are eager to point fingers, Brandon Streeter knows who is responsible. Speaking to the media on Monday, the offense coordinator emphasized that the loss was on the team as...
Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina
The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives (...)
247Sports
Tom Crean hired by ESPN as college basketball analyst: Ex-Indiana, Georgia coach returns to broadcasting
Tom Crean is joining ESPN as a college basketball studio analyst, the network's director of communications confirmed Friday morning. Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy first reported the move by the former Indiana and Georgia men's basketball coach. Dec. 7 will be Crean’s first day on the job. He worked at...
USC Gamecock
Palmetto Series recap: Gamecocks head into spring season with two-point lead over rival Clemson
In one of the most highly contested rivalries in college sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Clemson Tigers 4-2 in the fifth edition of the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Palmetto Series pits South Carolina and Clemson teams across all sports against each other,...
FOX Carolina
Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen Carter Wiley busting a move in the stands at Clemson games. Videos of the elementary schooler from Duncan are going viral, capturing the hearts of Tiger fans and people around the nation. Racking up more than a million views on social...
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
bassmaster.com
Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
The Daily South
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
When Southerners think of beer, they think of Asheville, which has long had the most breweries per capita regionally (and nearly nationwide). There’s room for other opinions, though. Many think of Greenville as Asheville’s slightly older, more mature cousin that's now becoming a sought-after destination. We even named it The South’s Best City on the Rise in March!
247Sports
