Clemson, SC

247Sports

Looking at South Carolina's bowl game options

With the regular season concluded and only conference games still to be played, the bowl game options for the South Carolina football team have narrowed considerably. Winning the final two games of the regular season, both over top 10 opponents, have the Gamecocks (8-4) and second-year head coach Shane Beamer wanted by multiple games.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final predictions: Conference championship games

The South Carolina football team isn’t taking part in conference championship weekend, but the games could have a bit of an impact on where the Gamecocks (8-4) spend bowl season. Championship games begin on Friday night as Southern Cal takes on Utah in the Pac-12 title game, but Saturday is when most of the action takes place.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Carolina's Keys to the Championship

Every week at Inside Carolina, The Game Plan podcast crew of Jason Staples, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina's plan of attack against the coming opponent. This week, the crew takes a look at UNC's matchup with the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship on Saturday night in Charlotte.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Cam Smith announces he is headed to the NFL

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith announced on Friday that he is heading to the NFL. The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Georgia football releases SEC Championship hype trailer

ATLANTA -- It's the eve of the 2022 SEC Championship and the Dawgs released their 11th game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on LSU, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 79-second feature titled 'For each other,' narrated by former Dawgs' running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Watch the video below.
ATHENS, GA
thetigercu.com

Streeter speaks on offensive confidence following loss to South Carolina

The Clemson Tigers suffered their first loss at home since 2016 this past Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While fans are eager to point fingers, Brandon Streeter knows who is responsible. Speaking to the media on Monday, the offense coordinator emphasized that the loss was on the team as...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Elementary schooler goes viral dancing at Clemson game

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen Carter Wiley busting a move in the stands at Clemson games. Videos of the elementary schooler from Duncan are going viral, capturing the hearts of Tiger fans and people around the nation. Racking up more than a million views on social...
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
bassmaster.com

Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
HARTWELL, GA
The Daily South

The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina

When Southerners think of beer, they think of Asheville, which has long had the most breweries per capita regionally (and nearly nationwide). There’s room for other opinions, though. Many think of Greenville as Asheville’s slightly older, more mature cousin that's now becoming a sought-after destination. We even named it The South’s Best City on the Rise in March!
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

247Sports

