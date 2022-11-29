Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Tornado survivors 'at a loss of words' following deadly severe weather outbreak
Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma were thankful to be alive after severe weather rampaged across the southern Plains on Friday, killing at least two people, injuring others and leveling scores of buildings. In the southeastern Oklahoma town of Idabel, located about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, a...
An Alabama community seems to have been 'wiped off the map' by extreme storms and tornadoes, a local emergency official said
Severe weather ripped through parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Video Reveals Tornado Damage on Alabama Apartment Complex Resulting in Complete Destruction
The Storm Prediction Center states that at least 29 tornado reports came in between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning after multiple tornadoes ravaged areas across the Southeast. In the aftermath of the storm, one viral video reveals the extent of the damage dealt to an Alabama apartment complex. Footage of...
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River
Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
The Weather Channel
Tornado Outbreak Possible In The South Tuesday
A tornado outbreak is possible in the South Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could include a threat of nighttime tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail and flooding rainfall are also concerns. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A...
natureworldnews.com
Stormy Weather to Unload Snow in Washington and Oregon; Portions of Northwest Could Expect Travel Hazards
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather could bring rain and snow in portions of Oregon and Washington. In addition, the Northwest could expect travel hazards due to the weather. Residents traveling this weekend and until next week should take note of the weather update as it could cause travel...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Snowfall Brings 12-Inch Snow for Northwest US; Tornadoes Plus Damaging Winds, Large Hail Expected for South US
On Tuesday, the Northwest US will receive 12-inch snow from the heavy snowfall, while the South US will experience a cross-country storm that will bring a string of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Northwest US. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Spokane, Washington, a...
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Death Toll Released After Tornado in Alabama
Severe storms ravaged the south between Tuesday and Wednesday, and accompanying tornadoes shredded homes and damaged infrastructure. In Alabama specifically, one tornado resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injured a third. CNN states 29 tornado reports have come in since Tuesday afternoon. Affected states include Mississippi...
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday
Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not a police organization. They're not actually law enforcement in any way. They're a private 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps to find children that have been reported missing. Sadly, its something needed in our society. With so much on the plate...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
