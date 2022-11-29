ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

natureworldnews.com

11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US

Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
ARKANSAS STATE
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River

Watch Eerie Footage Capturing a Tornado Crossing The Mississippi River. Without sound, the video footage of a large tornado on the Mississippi River takes on an extra spookiness. Amid dark skies and heavy winds, the viewer watches as the tornado crosses over the river, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.
MARYLAND STATE
The Weather Channel

Tornado Outbreak Possible In The South Tuesday

A tornado outbreak is possible in the South Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could include a threat of nighttime tornadoes. Damaging winds, large hail and flooding rainfall are also concerns. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Death Toll Released After Tornado in Alabama

Severe storms ravaged the south between Tuesday and Wednesday, and accompanying tornadoes shredded homes and damaged infrastructure. In Alabama specifically, one tornado resulted in the deaths of at least two people and injured a third. CNN states 29 tornado reports have come in since Tuesday afternoon. Affected states include Mississippi...
ALABAMA STATE
CNN

Severe storm threat expands to over 40 million Tuesday

Severe storm threat has expanded to potentially impact over 40 million people Tuesday, bringing a chance of strong tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE
