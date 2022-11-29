ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Tommy Lee's Home Trashed After Burglar Breaks In, Steals Unusual Items

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qh4D4_0jRAdWQ000
Photo: Getty Images

Tommy Lee 's California home was trashed recently after a burglar broke in and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Sources with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told TMZ that the Mötley Crüe drummer's mansion in Calabasas was burglarized and raided last week, with the burglar making off with some unusual items like a bathroom mirror and cabinet handles. Fortunately, Lee wasn't home at the time because he's been living elsewhere as he tries to sell the house.

The burglar or burglars reportedly got inside the mansion through a glass door in the back, managing to break glass, lamps and a gate on the side of the house on their way to raiding the home. Lee rushed over to the home after learning of the break-in, which caused an estimated total of $5,000 in damage.

This is the latest hardship Lee has faced this year, months after he was forced out of a show on Mötley Crüe's "Stadium Tour" because of an injury that left him with four broken ribs. He attempted to play through the pain but was ultimately replaced by Tommy Clufetos after five songs.

While Lee said the story behind his injury wasn't interesting, his wife, Brittany Furlan , addressed the situation and explained that he fell down a set of stairs while trying to carry some luggage ahead of the "Stadium Tour" dress rehearsals.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Grandpa Being Brutally Beaten Outside Elton John Concert

A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & Husband Listed $5 Million NYC Pad Just Weeks After He Allegedly Discovered Her Affair With 'GMA' Costar

Making moves. Mere weeks before Amy Robach and Good Morning America costar T.J. Holmes' extramarital affair made headlines, the former sold the NYC apartment she owned with her husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue.According to paperwork obtained by Radar, the duo offloaded the pad for $5.2 million, with the buyer signing on November 18.The spouses purchased the three-bedroom home, which clocks in at 2,350 square feet, in 2018 for $4 million, originally putting it on the market back in September — which according to reports, is one month after Shue, 55, allegedly found out about the broadcaster, 49, stepping out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash

Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

190K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy