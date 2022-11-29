Tommy Lee's Home Trashed After Burglar Breaks In, Steals Unusual Items

Photo: Getty Images

Tommy Lee 's California home was trashed recently after a burglar broke in and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Sources with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told TMZ that the Mötley Crüe drummer's mansion in Calabasas was burglarized and raided last week, with the burglar making off with some unusual items like a bathroom mirror and cabinet handles. Fortunately, Lee wasn't home at the time because he's been living elsewhere as he tries to sell the house.

The burglar or burglars reportedly got inside the mansion through a glass door in the back, managing to break glass, lamps and a gate on the side of the house on their way to raiding the home. Lee rushed over to the home after learning of the break-in, which caused an estimated total of $5,000 in damage.

This is the latest hardship Lee has faced this year, months after he was forced out of a show on Mötley Crüe's "Stadium Tour" because of an injury that left him with four broken ribs. He attempted to play through the pain but was ultimately replaced by Tommy Clufetos after five songs.

While Lee said the story behind his injury wasn't interesting, his wife, Brittany Furlan , addressed the situation and explained that he fell down a set of stairs while trying to carry some luggage ahead of the "Stadium Tour" dress rehearsals.