kbsi23.com
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Wednesday evening fatal crash in Calloway County
kbsi23.com
3rd Street reopened in Paducah after injury crash
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – 3rd Street between Broadway and Monroe Street in Paducah has reopened after an injury crash closed it Wednesday morning. No word on how many injuries or the number of vehicles were involved.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
kbsi23.com
1 killed in Calloway County crash
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County school bus rear-ended Monday morning, no injuries reported
CALVERT CITY — A Marshall County school bus was involved in an accident on the Industrial Parkway in Calvert City early Monday morning, the Marshall County School District says. According to a Monday release, the bus had come to a complete stop with the stop-sign out and red lights...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
kbsi23.com
Windy for Friday (12/1/22)
Temperatures will be mild for Friday, but we cool off in time for the weekend. Rain chances will be out there Friday evening, then again on Sunday. Wind is going to be the main issue for Friday, starting as early as late morning and lasting through the early evening. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 30 to 45 mph, especially the further north you go. A Wind Advisory (above) is in place for Perry, MO, Perry, IL, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, Franklin, and Jefferson counties through Friday evening.
kbsi23.com
Work to begin to extend I-69 from Mayfield to Fulton
(KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that work will begin in December on a project to bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, allowing Interstate Highway 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. Tap here to watch the video of Gov. Beshear’s announcement.
wpsdlocal6.com
Extensive Purchase Parkway improvements to allow future extension of I69 from Mayfield to Fulton
PADUCAH — Preparation work for an extensive 2-year project along Interstate 69 will begin in December, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. According to a Thursday release, the $33.9 million project will "bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards," allowing I69 to be extended 21 miles from Mayfield to Fulton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel . Heartland record lounge works raise autism awareness through name. Updated: 5...
kbsi23.com
Missouri Department of Conservation working to improve low water levels at Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is working on several solutions for improving low water levels at Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area (CA) in Mississippi County. MDC Mississippi Lowlands East District Supervisor Tim Kavan says with historic river lows extreme drought conditions, and wells...
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
One dead, two injured in shooting on Carnes Road
One person is dead and two others are injured after an early morning homicide Wednesday, according to a report from Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. at a house trailer located at 22 Carnes Road between Bradford and Trenton. When authorities arrived they found two people shot and another person with non-gunshot injuries.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. residents prepare to face inclement weather
Dawson Springs, Ky. (WFIE) - With the threat of Tuesday night’s severe weather, many survivors of the December 10 tornado say they are on edge and are preparing for what’s to come. December 10, 2021 is a day Dawson Springs’ Food Giant manager, Jason Davis, says he can’t...
