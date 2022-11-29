ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing 'Garlic Butter Sage Roast Potatoes' Have Us Captivated

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

They really look too good to be true.

It’s that time of the year when we only want to eat savory and nourishing meals. The chill in the air draws us to food that lingers on our lips and fills our stomachs. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by eating potatoes. Potatoes are a hearty food and go well with so many dishes.

TikTok content creator @thegrubworkskitchen shared his recipe for Garlic Butter Sage Roast Potatoes . We never thought to combine garlic, butter, and sage with our roasted potatoes. They really look too good to be true.

The Garlic Butter Sage Roast Potatoes will have you running to the kitchen to get started. We can’t wait to begin cooking these beauties up. You’ll need potatoes, garlic, butter, sage, and salt. But please feel free to add whatever seasonings you prefer. Clean, peel, and slice the potatoes. Add them into a stock pot with salt and water. Boil them for 12-15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and allow them to sit for about 5 minutes before fluffing them up. Pour oil onto your roasting tray and preheat the oven to 410F. Coat the potatoes with oil and roast for an hour. Melt some butter and add sage and garlic. Coat the potatoes with your butter mixture during the last 5 minutes of baking. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

While the Garlic Butter Sage Roast Potatoes have multiple steps, they are worth the effort. But let’s see how the TikTok viewers responded to the recipe. User @Mads admitted, “I would quite literally die for these roast potatoes.” @Tris revealed, “It’s 5 AM, and I want roast potatoes.”

Well, that’s all the confirmation we need to make these potatoes. If you liked the recipe and want more content, visit @thegrubworkskitchen’s TikTok channel. It’s full of terrific food videos you don’t want to miss.

