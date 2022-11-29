TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-3-8, Wild: 3
(nine, three, eight; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Midday
2-0-8, Wild: 5
(two, zero, eight; Wild: five)
Cash 3 Morning
0-2-8, Wild: 8
(zero, two, eight; Wild: eight)
Cash 4 Evening
4-3-8-1, Wild:
(four, three, eight, one; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Midday
5-8-1-4, Wild: 9
(five, eight, one, four; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Morning
0-9-7-5, Wild: 8
(zero, nine, seven, five; Wild: eight)
Cash4Life
04-29-48-54-58, Cash Ball: 4
(four, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
04-07-19-20-38
(four, seven, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4
(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $333,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
