Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man walking on state Route 516 in the Kent area was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday morning.

A call to 911 reporting a pedestrian lying in the road came in at around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers gave the man CPR, but when medics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s body showed signs of being hit by a vehicle, though there were no witnesses, according to the Washington State Patrol. The suspect vehicle would likely have hood and windshield damage.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

Washington State Patrol detectives are asking anyone with information about a vehicle with fresh damage as described above is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov or call Washington State Patrol dispatch.

