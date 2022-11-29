Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Josh Alexander...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:. * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * EJ Nduka vs. TBA. * The Samoan SWAT...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Rating & Audience Tick Up From Thanksgiving, NJPW Viewership Rises
Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV both saw predictable rebounds in viewership this week from their Thanksgiving episodes, with Impact’s rating rising as well. Thursday’s episode of Impact scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, up a tick and 13.9% from the Thanksgiving episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 65,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was still under that episode’s 109,000 viewers.
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
411mania.com
NJPW World and Super Junior Tag League Results and Updated Standings
NJPW held both the World Tag League and the Super Junior Tag League at the same event today from the Osaka City Central Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. This would be night five of the former and night six of the latter. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Super Junior Tag...
411mania.com
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
411mania.com
Dan Severn Recalls Signing With WWE, Vince McMahon Agreeing To Him As a Part-Time Wrestler
Dan Severn had a run in WWE in the late 1990s, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. Severn spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting his match tonight at Cincinnati Ohio Wrestling’s Holiday Havoc, and you can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com
Jordynne Grace Joins Field For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Jordynne Grace is set to compete in the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Grace will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, and Titus Alexander. Grace is...
411mania.com
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
411mania.com
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
Comments / 0