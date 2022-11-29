ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com

New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
411mania.com

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Josh Alexander...
411mania.com

Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:. * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * EJ Nduka vs. TBA. * The Samoan SWAT...
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Rating & Audience Tick Up From Thanksgiving, NJPW Viewership Rises

Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV both saw predictable rebounds in viewership this week from their Thanksgiving episodes, with Impact’s rating rising as well. Thursday’s episode of Impact scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, up a tick and 13.9% from the Thanksgiving episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 65,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was still under that episode’s 109,000 viewers.
411mania.com

Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com

Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
411mania.com

NJPW World and Super Junior Tag League Results and Updated Standings

NJPW held both the World Tag League and the Super Junior Tag League at the same event today from the Osaka City Central Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. This would be night five of the former and night six of the latter. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Super Junior Tag...
411mania.com

Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her

– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com

Jordynne Grace Joins Field For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Jordynne Grace is set to compete in the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Grace will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, and Titus Alexander. Grace is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It

As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
411mania.com

WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy