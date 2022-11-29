ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Mahogany Grill as you know it, is closing. The giant in the Downtown Ithaca restaurant scene for the last two decades said they’ll reopen with a new concept and refreshed space in March of 2023, aided by its sister restaurant MIX Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant is currently open Fridays through Tuesdays, until it’s last day as Mahogany Grill on December 24th.

