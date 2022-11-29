Read full article on original website
Tompkins County highway director is cautious of consolidation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The head of Tompkins County highways says operations would benefit from more money. Highway Director Jeff Smith is cautious of consolidation. For example, he says it would be hard to have fewer plow trucks. Smith adds funding for bridges has been more limited lately. In...
Ithaca officials aim to improve bus operations, GIAC gym
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Downtown bus operations, parking garage permits, and a gymnasium expansion are under consideration in Ithaca. City officials say the existing bus operations on East Green Street and East Seneca Street have little parking for pick-up and drop-off, and no shelter for passengers. Officials plan to spend up to $50,000 to review potential spots that would benefit bus riders. On Wednesday, the City Administration Committee voted in favor of the plans.
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
TCAT GM addresses service cuts, employee shortages
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has been announcing service cuts for the past few weeks. Scot Vanderpool is the transit company’s general manager. He tells us they’re facing several problems. Vanderpool adds they have other shortages. Service cuts have been announced weekly since mid-October. FULL INTERVIEW: TCAT’s...
Sciarabba: Competition, rising costs forced Lansing Market to close
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The cost of labor and supplies, as well as lack of sales due to competition were the main culprits in the closing of Lansing Market. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said when he and his partners opened the business 11 years ago, the future looked promising.
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Mahogany Grill will close Christmas Eve, reopen in March
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Mahogany Grill as you know it, is closing. The giant in the Downtown Ithaca restaurant scene for the last two decades said they’ll reopen with a new concept and refreshed space in March of 2023, aided by its sister restaurant MIX Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant is currently open Fridays through Tuesdays, until it’s last day as Mahogany Grill on December 24th.
Cayuga County Legislature to lose four seats in 2024
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cayuga County Legislature will be getting smaller. FingerLakes1.com reports the legislature will lose four seats in 2024, going from 15 to 11 seats. A manual recount of votes has been completed and the proposition was approved by a razor-thin margin. The 11-member legislature will...
Ithaca man charged in stolen car investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two felonies. 23-year-old Mason Thomas was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen car. Around 7:00 a.m. November 21st, a 2011 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a residence on Dryden Road in the Town of Dryden. The owner says the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway while it was warming up.
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center hosts community food drive
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A holiday food and hygiene drive in Cortland. Guthrie Cortland Medical Center is running the donation drive. They’re accepting non-perishable canned and boxed foods, personal hygiene, and common household products in the hospital lobby, seven days a week. They’re also collecting pet food for dogs and cats.
Ithaca-area grads benefitting from employment program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new entry-level program called ‘Direct to Work’ is helping Tompkins County high school grads find jobs. Danielle Szabo is the Director of Workforce Innovation for Ithaca Area Economic Development. She says the program is leading participants to employment in industries like manufacturing and construction.
Cortland Police Department investigating motorcycle theft
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Cortland Police Department is investigating a motorcycle theft. It was stolen near 11 Clinton Avenue several weeks ago. The suspect was last seen riding it down Charles Street. Anyone with info is asked to contact Lieutenant Edwards with the Cortland Police Department at (607) 758-8307.
Southern Tier under wind advisory
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Southern Tier. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour are expected, especially at higher elevations. Forecasters say the wind will be at its peak this afternoon into early evening. The advisory will be lifted...
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
IC Democrats club returns at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A political club at Ithaca College is back. IC Democrats is active for the first time since 2020. The Ithacan reports the group plans to host voter registration events, and have discussions with local Democratic candidates in the future. Senior Secretary Kalena Yearwood hopes the club will inspire students to learn more about local politics.
Tioga County “John Doe” sentenced in identity theft case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An unidentified Tioga County man is sentenced to 57 months in prison in United State District Court. “John Doe,” of Owego, was found guilty in May of misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft. The man used the identity of a homeless Army veteran living in North Carolina from 1999 to June 2021 to obtain $249,811.93 in Supplemental Security Income and $588,645.85 in state benefits.
