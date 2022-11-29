Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: 2 Drivers Cited in 4-Car Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Two drivers were cited by Framingham Police, after a 4-vehicle crash on Route 9 Wednesday morning. The rear-end crash happened at 858 Worcester Road at 6:44 a.m. on November 30. No one was injured. Two drivers were cited by Police for operating a motor vehicle without a...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a stone wall on Wednesday morning, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 10:48 a.m. at Belknap Road and Edgell Road on November 30. The driver struck a stone wall on Belknap, said the Police spokesperson. No one was injured. No citations were issued.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Nissan at Route 9 Apartment Complex
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a Route 9 apartment complex last night for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police were called to 1620 Worcester Road at 11:08 p.m. on November 29 for a 2017 Black Nissan Rogue stolen. The vehicle “was left running in the lot,”...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen 2021 Silverado
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police recovered a 2021 Chevy Silverado that was stolen out of Milford yesterday, November 29. The vehicle was recovered at 3:26 p.m. at 32 Saint Lo Street. Framingham Police are investigating but have no suspects at this time. —
Framingham Police Investigating Shoe Theft From Nordstrom Rack
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on Tuesday for a report of a man stealing shoes. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Worcester Road at 3:45 p.m. for a shoplifting call. “An unidentified male stole two pairs of shoes,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police: Windshield Broken During Altercation
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to South Street on Saturday night for “vandalism,” according to the public police log. “There was an argument between parties who were unknown to each,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson. “One individual broke a car windshield during the incident,” said...
Framingham Police: Wallet Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to South Framingham on November 23 for a report of a stolen wallet. At 9:10 p.m. Police responded to 23 Stillman Street, in the Harmony grove Elementary School neighborhood. The caller reported a “wallet’ taken from an “unlocked” vehicle, said the police spokesperson....
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in Howard Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash on Howard Street Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on November 28 at 272 Howard Street. One individual was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citations were issued.
Police: Framingham Man Strikes Restaurant’s Security Guard With Bottle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown restaurant over the weekend for a fight. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico at 40 Concord Street just before midnight on November 26 for a fight. On November 27 at 12:07 a.m. Police arrested Carlos Ramirez, 40, of 60 Waverely...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Lawrence Street yesterday, said Framingham Police. The rear-end crash happened at 27 Lawrence Street at 9:08 p.m., according to the public police log. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police...
Framingham Police To Charge Man For Stealing Sneakers & Cologne
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on November 23 for a larceny. Police responded to Nordstrom Rack, 1 Shoppers World, at 4:38 p.m. for a man shoplifting. “Male suspect took cologne and sneakers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The items were worth about...
Police: Scam Costs Framingham Resident $1,800
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident yesterday, November 28. Police were called to Singletary Lane for an phone scam. “This was a scam over the phone requesting payment for an outstanding bill,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “This resulted in fraudulent credit card transactions.”
Target Calls Police For Women Stealing Food & Clothing
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Target on Sunday for a report of a woman shoplifting. Police responded to Target, 400 Cochituate Road, at 1:25 p.m. “A female stole food, clothing, and household items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The value is estimated at $189, said...
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Detour on Concord Street Wednesday Into Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced another detour tonight on Concord Street (Route 126). There was a detour overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday between Lincoln Street and Union Avenue. And there will be another detour tonight, November 30 from 10 p.m. into Thursday, December 1 at 6 a.m. Eversource...
MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures at Routes 495/290
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a fire on Grove Street this evening, November 29. A “call came in from a passerby for a fire at 559 Grove Street,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Chief said it was a full first-alarm response. “On arrival, Engine 1 found...
PHOTOS: 31st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, the annual tree lighting was combined with a holiday block party. Attendees were given free popcorn, free cookies, and free hot cocoa. The Framingham Public Library was distributing free books. Santa arrived on a fire truck. And Santa, with the help of...
Framingham Mayor To Hold Ceremony To Sign CSX Agreement To Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Sisitsky is excited to announce the. corridor for Framingham’s section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail has been finalized!. marks a significant milestone for the Bruce Freeman Trail, as well as trails and connectivity. throughout Framingham and the region. The Mayor will be hosting a...
Framingham Fire Stations Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – All Framingham Fire Stations, including the headquarters station, have a Toys for Tots bin to collect unwrapped toys for boys and girls. Individuals can drop off an unwrapped toy to make a child’s holiday more complete until Wednesday, December 9. Toys for Tots is a program...
