UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer
– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST. – Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion
MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:. * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * EJ Nduka vs. TBA. * The Samoan SWAT...
411mania.com
AEW News: Stars Visit Youth Outreach Center, Reminder on Symphony Series II, Preston Vance Refuses to Apologize
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and Mark Henry visited the 100 Black Men Indy youth outreach center earlier yesterday in Indianpolis. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held in the city. You can check out a photo Swerve Strickland shared from the visit below:. – The...
411mania.com
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com
Jordynne Grace Joins Field For PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Jordynne Grace is set to compete in the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Grace will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, and Titus Alexander. Grace is...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
411mania.com
The Undertaker Praises Sami Zayn, Calls Him ‘Vital’ To The Bloodline
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker had high praise for Sami Zayn’s work in WWE and said that he is ‘vital’ to The Bloodline. Here are highlights:. On Sami Zayn getting added to the Bloodline: “Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix. It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well.”
411mania.com
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens On What It Meant To Be Part of WarGames, Says Sami Zayn Didn’t ‘Betray’ Him
Kevin Owens was pinned in WarGames at Survivor Series due to the actions of Sami Zayn, but he doesn’t feel like Zayn “betrayed” him during the match. Owens was pinned by Roman Reigns after Zayn gave him a low blow, and Owens talked about the moment as well as what it meant to be part of the first main roster WarGames match for the men on this week’s WWE After the Bell. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
411mania.com
Aliyah Reportedly Cleared To Return To The Ring
Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Aliyah has been cleared to return to the ring after previously dealing with injuries. She is not injured now, however, simply waiting to be booked. When she was out of action, her injury led to Shotzi getting her spot and turning...
411mania.com
Robert Roode Undergoes Neck Fusion Surgery
Robert Roode has undergone surgery, as he noted in a post to social media. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account to reveal that he underwent neck fusion surgery, as you can see below. Roode wrote:. “Big thank you to Dr Andy Cordover and his amazing staff at @andrews_sports_medicine...
