Read full article on original website
Doug Shuff
3d ago
Sarah is unqualified. Her daddy Mike couldn't wait to leave Arkansas. This all about the Money 💰.
Reply(7)
7
Related
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
menastar.com
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces senior staff appointments
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the appointments of four senior staff members on Tuesday. Judd P. Deere was chosen as deputy chief of staff. Also chosen as deputy chief of staff was Kelly Eichler. Andrew “Vu” Ritchie was appointed chief legal counsel and named as director...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders makes additional staff hires
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced several staff hires on Tuesday (Nov. 29). They include:. Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere, who joined her campaign this summer as communications director and has continued in that same capacity in the Governor-elect’s transition office. He is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump and brings more than a decade of political communications experience at both the national and state levels.
Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?
When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
Who is Asa Hutchinson? Learn About the Arkansas Governor Considering a 2024 Presidential Campaign
Arkansas Governor Asa HutchinsonPhoto byGovernor Asa Hutchinson Facebook. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is in the final months of his second term, is heavily considering a bid for president. Hutchinson told CNN: “Absolutely. I’m looking at it – looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it’s an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it.”
Outgoing LRPD Chief Bewley heading to AG’s office as chief investigator
A longtime Little Rock lawman is moving to the attorney general’s office after stepping down from his position as Little Rock’s top cop.
What will Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ governing approach look like?
Soon after the start of the new year, Arkansas' new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will take office. However, how she will be in this leadership position is a bit of a mystery.
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Big Country Chateau heading to court Thursday
The Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn have will be heading to court on Thursday.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,221 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,221 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 1,782 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 317 new cases per day in the state,...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
NBC 10 News Today: Sarah Huckabee to be sworn in as Arkansas Governor, January 10th; what are her plans for the future
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Anna Darling gave details about the newly elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee’s plans after being sworn in. For more details, watch the clip above.
KHBS
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
Kait 8
Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since Oct. 2, over 11,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season. The bonus checks, which are designed to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15. The new funds will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget, according to Talk Business.
Conway School District facing potential lawsuit from ACLU
A month after the Conway School District approved two new rules targeting transgender students, the ACLU will likely file litigation.
dequeenbee.com
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
Comments / 11