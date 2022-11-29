Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant implies referees have 'too much power' in Instagram post after Timberwolves loss
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their ugliest games of the season in a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis recorded its most turnovers (27) since 2007 and missed 12 free throws in 30 attempts. On top of that, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were both ejected with 1:22...
NBA Twitter Reacts to Suns SG Devin Booker's 51-Point Game
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker put on quite the show last night. The NBA world took notice.
SkySports
New York Knicks' Julius Randle praised by coach Tom Thibodeau following birthday heroics
Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, helping the New York Knicks extend their win streak with a blistering 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. "He was super aggressive early, and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a...
Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
Jason Kidd reveals potential rotation changes for Luka Doncic, Mavs with Josh Green emergence
The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance. And perhaps this...
C.J. McCollum's Status For Raptors-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Luka Doncic’s bananas performance draws hilarious take from Jason Kidd
Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs. But points were far from the only...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Devin Booker Joined James Harden on Elite List Wednesday
Devin Booker had himself a night on Wednesday.
NBA coaches on the hot seat: Dwane Casey, Tom Thibodeau headline the list
The NBA can be cut-throat when expectations aren't met. Here are the NBA coaches that are on the hot seat as the 2022-'23 season progresses.
Joel Embiid Wants De’Anthony Melton Revenge Game vs. Grizzlies
Joel Embiid offers his teammate De'Anthony Melton some bulletin board material ahead of Friday's matchup in Memphis.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George close to returning
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) appear to be close to returning from their respective injuries. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Friday that both Leonard and George are practicing today and are considered questionable to play on Saturday, via Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. The team will wait to see how the duo feels after practicing on Friday.
Sporting News
How Michael Jordan's moves as Hornets owner and Charles Barkley's criticism led to fallout between 'stubborn' best friends
Charles Barkley's longstanding rift with Michael Jordan isn't much of a secret anymore, but it may come as a surprise that the two haven't spoken in over 10 years. While a decade has passed since their relationship soured, the rift came back to light during a recent conversation between Barkley and Taylor Rooks, who asked the Hall of Famer to go into detail about the fallout. By all accounts, the friendship ended when Barkley was critical of Jordan's role as an executive with the Charlotte Hornets.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Kings
Good news for the Clippers, there's a decent chance that the team will get their big guns back in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been upgraded to questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Paul George has missed the last six straight games because of a hamstring tendon strain, and Kawhi Leonard has missed the last five straight games because of an ankle sprain. Additionally, Leonard has only played in 5 out of 23 games this season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Philadelphia 76ers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies can't use the short-handed excuse on Friday night. The Grizzlies (12-9) are still without Danny Green, Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, but Friday's opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers, are missing James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey and Harden the second- and third-leading scorers on the Sixers behind Joel...
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
Sporting News
How to watch Steph Curry vs. DeMar DeRozan: Time, channel, live stream for Warriors vs. Bulls Friday NBA game
The Warriors have looked more like themselves lately. Following a worrisome 3-7 start to the season, Golden State has won five of its last seven games to improve to 11-11. Their improved play has the Warriors back in Play-In territory and only a couple of games out of the top six in the Western Conference standings.
Kraken ride winning streak into hosting Panthers
It was a November to remember for the Seattle Kraken. December has started off well, too. The Kraken will play
Comments / 0