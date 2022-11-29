ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George close to returning

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) appear to be close to returning from their respective injuries. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on Friday that both Leonard and George are practicing today and are considered questionable to play on Saturday, via Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. The team will wait to see how the duo feels after practicing on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

How Michael Jordan's moves as Hornets owner and Charles Barkley's criticism led to fallout between 'stubborn' best friends

Charles Barkley's longstanding rift with Michael Jordan isn't much of a secret anymore, but it may come as a surprise that the two haven't spoken in over 10 years. While a decade has passed since their relationship soured, the rift came back to light during a recent conversation between Barkley and Taylor Rooks, who asked the Hall of Famer to go into detail about the fallout. By all accounts, the friendship ended when Barkley was critical of Jordan's role as an executive with the Charlotte Hornets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Upgraded to Questionable vs Kings

Good news for the Clippers, there's a decent chance that the team will get their big guns back in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been upgraded to questionable against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. Paul George has missed the last six straight games because of a hamstring tendon strain, and Kawhi Leonard has missed the last five straight games because of an ankle sprain. Additionally, Leonard has only played in 5 out of 23 games this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy