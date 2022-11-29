Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
A Report on China's Opium War Against the United States | Opinion
The economic and territorial concessions wrung from the humiliated Chinese emperor were not forgotten. Now, taking a page from Britain's playbook, China has turned the tables and is fostering an opioid epidemic in the United States.
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
