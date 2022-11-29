Read full article on original website
Jingle Bell Dash 5K in Upper Sandusky Saturday Morning
The Home for the Holidays Jingle Bell Dash 5K is all set to take place in Upper Sandusky Saturday morning. The cost to register is $20, which includes a t-shirt and pancake breakfast. Check in and registration will be from 8 until 8:45 tomorrow morning and the race begins at...
wktn.com
ARC Auction this Sunday
The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
wktn.com
Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale Underway
The three day Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale starts today. The hours are 2 until 7pm today, 10am until 4pm Friday and 10am until 12:30pm Saturday. Heartbeat is located at 220 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Most pieces of gently used jewelry are priced at two dollars each, but...
wktn.com
KES Thanks Area Church for Sponsoring Breakfast
The teachers and staff at the Kenton Elementary School attended the monthly leadership meeting early this (Thursday) morning. They were treated to a breakfast sponsored by Abundant Life Assembly of God. The staff thanked the sponsor for starting their day with a smile.
wktn.com
LCSO Sponsoring Christmas Movie Showing
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a Christmas movie showing. The movie will start at noon on Saturday December 17 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. The public is invited and admission is free. After the movie, Santa will be visiting.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
wktn.com
Obituary for Vera May (Steele) Davis
A funeral service for Vera May (Steele) Davis will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in North Toledo. "We opened our back...
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
wktn.com
Obituary for Jackie D. “Jack” Benton
Jackie D. “Jack” Benton, age 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, Dublin. He was born on April 15, 1952, to Marie O. (Irwin) (Nichols) Wright. Jack was raised by his mother, Marie and father, Willie Nichols, they preceded him in death. Jack was previously married to Kathy Benton and Tammy Frey.
wktn.com
Next Walk with a Doc Event Taking Place December 5
OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, the OSU Extension Agency, ONU HealthWise and Kenton City Schools have teamed up to provide a walking program for the public called Walk with a Doc. The next session will take place on Monday, December 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will be presented by OhioHealth Urgent...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
13abc.com
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
wktn.com
Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse
Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
13abc.com
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Twin polar bear cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo, the zoo announced Thursday. The parents of the twin cubs are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka. Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs’ genders are unknown at this time. They are estimated to make their public...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
