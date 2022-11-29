LEWIS CENTER — Expect to see more projects in Orange Township in 2023. “I am proud to say Orange Township continued with various projects as promised to our residents,” said Township Administrator Michele Boni in Orange’s December newsletter. “I will be honest, the pandemic did hold us back, but we have aggressively moved forward on planning, design and engineering stages in many projects that you will see be brought to life next year.”

ORANGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO