Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
insidethehall.com
Film Session: North Carolina
While Trayce Jackson-Davis got his own on Wednesday night against the Tar Heels (game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting), North Carolina’s constant attention on the Center Grove grad also opened up opportunities for his teammates. When Jackson-Davis was doubled down on the right low block, he kicked out to...
insidethehall.com
Video: Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot react to loss at Indiana
Hubert Davis and Armando Bacot addressed the media following North Carolina’s 77-65 loss to Indiana on Wednesday at Assembly Hall.
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: North Carolina
Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
insidethehall.com
No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball stays unbeaten with 87-63 drubbing of No. 6 North Carolina
87-63. The final score of a top-ten matchup. The final score by which No. 5 Indiana beat No. 6 UNC, without one of the best players the program has ever seen. The final score that was created by a total team effort, where every Hoosier was firing on all cylinders for most of the game.
insidethehall.com
Trey Galloway, backed by a deafening Assembly Hall, makes a statement in his return against UNC
Students began lining up outside Simon Skjodt Assembly over 24 hours before No. 10 Indiana basketball’s late-night tipoff against No. 18 UNC Wednesday night. Not allowed to have tents, they endured pouring rain, sub-freezing temperatures and gusts of wind so strong they brought tears to the eyes of anyone outside. But by the time those fans finally reached the warmth of Assembly Hall, they had regained any energy they lost — and then some.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: North Carolina at Indiana
Indiana will look for its seventh straight win to begin the season when it hosts North Carolina Wednesday night. The Tar Heels are 5-2 and ranked No. 18 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. Wednesday’s game is set for a 9:15 p.m. ET tip on ESPN:. The...
insidethehall.com
POTB 422: An IU-Rutgers preview with Brian Fonseca
Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Brian Fonseca, the Rutgers beat reporter for NJ Advance Media/The Star-Ledger. The duo discuss how Rutgers has been playing so far this season, why Indiana has struggled in recent seasons against the Scarlet Knights, Saturday’s matchup and more.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Rutgers
Indiana opens Big Ten play on Saturday against Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 and lost 68-61 at Miami on Wednesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET tip on BTN:. Indiana has passed its...
