ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

Film Session: North Carolina

While Trayce Jackson-Davis got his own on Wednesday night against the Tar Heels (game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting), North Carolina’s constant attention on the Center Grove grad also opened up opportunities for his teammates. When Jackson-Davis was doubled down on the right low block, he kicked out to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Trey Galloway, backed by a deafening Assembly Hall, makes a statement in his return against UNC

Students began lining up outside Simon Skjodt Assembly over 24 hours before No. 10 Indiana basketball’s late-night tipoff against No. 18 UNC Wednesday night. Not allowed to have tents, they endured pouring rain, sub-freezing temperatures and gusts of wind so strong they brought tears to the eyes of anyone outside. But by the time those fans finally reached the warmth of Assembly Hall, they had regained any energy they lost — and then some.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: North Carolina at Indiana

Indiana will look for its seventh straight win to begin the season when it hosts North Carolina Wednesday night. The Tar Heels are 5-2 and ranked No. 18 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. Wednesday’s game is set for a 9:15 p.m. ET tip on ESPN:. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

POTB 422: An IU-Rutgers preview with Brian Fonseca

Podcast on the Brink is back for a new episode with host Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall. On this episode, Bozich is joined by Brian Fonseca, the Rutgers beat reporter for NJ Advance Media/The Star-Ledger. The duo discuss how Rutgers has been playing so far this season, why Indiana has struggled in recent seasons against the Scarlet Knights, Saturday’s matchup and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

What to Expect: Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana opens Big Ten play on Saturday against Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 and lost 68-61 at Miami on Wednesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET tip on BTN:. Indiana has passed its...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy